How to watch America de Cali vs Internacional de Bogota with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Cup - Semi Finals 17 Nov 2026 - 20:30

America de Cali host Internacional de Bogota in a Cup fixture that arrives with both clubs heading in very different directions.

David Gonzalez's America side come into this match in strong form. They beat Deportivo Pereira 2-0 in their most recent Primera A outing and have won three of their last five across all competitions, showing the kind of consistency that has made them one of the more reliable sides in Colombian football this season.

Internacional arrive with far less confidence behind them. Ricardo Valino's squad have lost three of their last five matches, including a 2-0 defeat to Santa Fe in the Primera A just days ago. That run has put pressure on the visitors to find a response.

The two clubs met in this same Cup competition on November 10, with America winning 2-1 at Internacional's ground. That result gives Gonzalez's side a psychological edge heading into this second meeting.

Internacional will need a sharp improvement to turn this tie around. America, playing at home, will back themselves to close things out.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch America de Cali vs Internacional de Bogota, including live stream details and kick-off time.

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