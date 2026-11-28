How to watch Almeria vs Sporting Gijon with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 16 29 Nov 2026 - 15:00 UD Almeria Stadium

Almeria host Sporting Gijon at the UD Almeria Stadium in a Segunda Division fixture that pairs the league leaders with a side in the chasing pack.

Garcia Pimienta's team sit top of LaLiga2 and arrive in strong form. They have not lost in their last five outings and have won four of them.

The latest result was a 3-2 win at Ceuta on November 23. That followed a 2-1 victory over Andorra and a 1-0 win at Girona, so Almeria have collected a run of narrow but consistent results.

Sporting Gijon, under Nicolas Larcamon, come in on a rougher note. They lost 2-0 at home to Las Palmas on November 22 and sit 10th in the table.

That defeat was their second loss in five games, and the draw with Real Sociedad B and a 2-0 win at Ceuta show a side still searching for a settled rhythm.

Sporting did win the most recent meeting between these clubs, a 3-1 home victory in May, which gives them something to build on in Andalusia.

Here is how to follow the match, along with the key facts before kick-off.

Official broadcast information for this match is not currently available. This page will be updated once a TV channel or live stream is confirmed.

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