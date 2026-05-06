Today's game between Alianza Atletico and America de Cali will kick-off at May 6, 2026, 10:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Alianza Atletico vs America de Cali are listed below.

Viewers travelling abroad may find their usual streaming services blocked due to geo-restrictions. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in a supported country and access the broadcast as normal. It is a straightforward way to keep watching when you are away from home.

Alianza Atletico host America de Cali in Group A of the Copa Sudamericana, a fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the group stage progresses.

The Peruvian club come into this match having won just one of their last five games across all competitions. A 4-1 victory over Sport Huancayo in the Primera Division last weekend offered some relief, but their continental form remains a concern after a 2-0 home defeat to CSD Macara in their previous Sudamericana outing.

America de Cali arrive carrying the confidence of a side that has already beaten this opponent on the continental stage. The Colombian club won 2-1 against Alianza Atletico in the reverse fixture in April, and that result helped establish them at the top of the group.

The Colombians are not without their own inconsistencies. A 2-0 loss to Tigre in their most recent Copa Sudamericana match was a setback, and a 1-0 derby defeat to Deportivo Cali in the Primera A showed they can be vulnerable. Still, they arrive in Peru with their group position intact and a clear sense of what a win would mean.

For Alianza Atletico, this is a game they must not lose at home. Three defeats in their last five matches across all competitions have put pressure on their qualification hopes, and the standings show them sitting fourth in the group, one place below their visitors.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Alianza Atletico vs America de Cali live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Alianza Atletico vs America de Cali with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Alianza Atletico ahead of this Copa Sudamericana fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

America de Cali are similarly without a confirmed team news report at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been listed for the visiting side. Further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Alianza Atletico have won two of their last five matches, losing three. Their most recent result was a 4-1 home win over Sport Huancayo in the Primera Division on May 3. Before that, they lost 2-0 to CSD Macara in the Copa Sudamericana and also suffered defeats to Comerciantes Unidos and Sport Boys in the league. Their one other positive result in the run was a 2-1 away win at Universitario de Deportes. Across the five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded five.

America de Cali have won three of their last five matches, losing two. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Primera A win over Deportivo Pereira on May 3. That followed a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Tigre, which was their only continental result in the run. Earlier, they lost 1-0 to Deportivo Cali before recording back-to-back wins against Fortaleza FC and Millonarios, the latter a 3-1 home victory. They scored seven goals and conceded three across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

ALA Last match AMC 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win America de Cali 2 - 1 Alianza Atletico 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only available meeting between these two sides in recent history came in the Copa Sudamericana on April 16, 2026, when America de Cali beat Alianza Atletico 2-1 at home in Group A. That is the sole head-to-head result on record, giving America de Cali the advantage from their one prior encounter this season.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group A, America de Cali sit third while Alianza Atletico are fourth, making this a direct meeting between two sides separated by a single position in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Alianza Atletico vs America de Cali today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: