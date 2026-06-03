Today's game between Albania and Israel will kick-off at Jun 3, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Albania vs Israel is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Albania and Israel meet in an international friendly, with both sides using the fixture to fine-tune ahead of future commitments.

Albania arrive at this game having endured a difficult stretch of results. Sylvinho's side lost their most recent outing to Ukraine and have struggled for consistency, though they showed quality earlier in the campaign with a convincing win over Jordan.

Israel come into the match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Georgia in their last friendly. It has been a mixed period for the Blue and White, who suffered heavy defeats to Norway and Italy in World Cup qualifying before steadying themselves with a 4-1 win over Moldova.

Neither side carries the pressure of a competitive fixture here, which should give both managers the freedom to experiment with personnel and shape. For Albania, rebuilding confidence after a run of three straight losses will be a priority.

For Israel, the challenge is similar. They have been inconsistent across recent months, and a positive result against a fellow European nation would provide a useful psychological boost ahead of the next round of fixtures.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Albania vs Israel, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Albania vs Israel with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for either Albania or Israel ahead of this friendly. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or projected line-ups in the data at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both camps release their squads.

Form

Albania have won two and lost three of their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding five across that run. Their most recent game ended in a 1-0 defeat to Ukraine in a friendly, continuing a run of three straight losses. Their two wins came against Andorra and Jordan, the latter a 4-2 victory that stood as their most productive attacking display in this sample.

Israel have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five outings. They beat Moldova 4-1 in World Cup qualifying, but suffered a 5-0 loss to Norway and a 3-0 defeat to Italy in the same campaign. Their last match ended 2-2 with Georgia, giving them four goals scored across their past two games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2022, when Israel beat Albania 2-1 in a UEFA Nations League B fixture. Across the last five encounters, Israel hold the stronger record with three wins to Albania's two. Albania's best result in the series was a 3-0 win at Israel in a 2017 World Cup qualifier.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Albania vs Israel today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: