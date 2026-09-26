Alabama Crimson Tide vs South Carolina Gamecocks kick-off time
Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 4 matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the South Carolina Gamecocks. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 26, at 19:00 p.m. ET (18:00 p.m. CT).
How to watch and live stream Alabama vs South Carolina
Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.
READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today
If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ESPN. They also ingest everything available, including this and many other college football games, on ESPN Unlimited.
You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.
To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.
After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN to enjoy the college football action at no cost.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.
Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.
Alabama vs South Carolina Preview
Alabama remains unbeaten after a 50-36 win over Florida State. Quarterback Keelon Russell helped lead an offense that produced 567 total yards, including 320 through the air and 247 on the ground, while the Crimson Tide scored 37 points after the game’s second lightning delay. Alabama has topped 45 points in all three of its wins and enters the weekend averaging 47.7 points per game.
South Carolina is trying to bounce back after a 41-34 loss to Mississippi State. The Gamecocks have dropped two straight since opening the season with a win and now face another difficult SEC test on the road. Their offense has shown the ability to generate explosive plays, but South Carolina will need a more complete performance against an Alabama team that has scored at least 45 points in every game this season.
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YouTube TV
YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season.
Fubo
Fubo offers a robust, sports-focused live TV service featuring local broadcast affiliates (CBS, FOX, NBC) alongside specialized channels like NFL Network and RedZone. It is built for hardcore fans who want massive channel counts and powerful multi-view features to track multiple games at once.
5 day free trial available.
Paramount+
Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.
FOX One
FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.