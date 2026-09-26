Alabama Crimson Tide vs South Carolina Gamecocks kick-off time

26 Sept 2026 - 19:00 Bryant-Denny Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 4 matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the South Carolina Gamecocks. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 26, at 19:00 p.m. ET (18:00 p.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Alabama vs South Carolina

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ESPN. They also ingest everything available, including this and many other college football games, on ESPN Unlimited.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Alabama vs South Carolina Preview

Alabama remains unbeaten after a 50-36 win over Florida State. Quarterback Keelon Russell helped lead an offense that produced 567 total yards, including 320 through the air and 247 on the ground, while the Crimson Tide scored 37 points after the game’s second lightning delay. Alabama has topped 45 points in all three of its wins and enters the weekend averaging 47.7 points per game.

South Carolina is trying to bounce back after a 41-34 loss to Mississippi State. The Gamecocks have dropped two straight since opening the season with a win and now face another difficult SEC test on the road. Their offense has shown the ability to generate explosive plays, but South Carolina will need a more complete performance against an Alabama team that has scored at least 45 points in every game this season.