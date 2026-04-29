Saudi Pro League - Saudi Pro League Al-Taawoun Club Stadium

Today's game between Al-Taawoun and Al Ittihad will kick-off at Apr 29, 2026, 12:10 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Al-Taawoun vs Al Ittihad are listed below. Viewers in the United States can catch the match on FS2 or FOX Deportes, with Fubo also carrying the game for those who prefer a streaming option. Fox One is available for additional broadcast access.

Al-Taawoun host Al Ittihad at the Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraydah in what shapes up as a telling Saudi Pro League encounter between two sides separated by a single point in the standings.

Al-Taawoun arrive at this fixture with some momentum behind them. A 1-2 win away at Al Najma last time out ended a run of mixed results and gave the home side a confidence boost heading into a match they will want to win in front of their own supporters.

Al Ittihad's form picture is more complicated. The Tigers have been pulled in different directions by their AFC Champions League Elite commitments, and recent weeks have exposed some defensive frailties in domestic competition.

The visitors fell to a 3-4 defeat against Neom SC in the league last month, a result that will have stung given the manner in which it unfolded. Their continental campaign has also delivered mixed returns, with a loss to Machida Zelvia their most recent outing before turning attention back to league matters.

With both clubs occupying the top half of the Saudi Pro League table and the gap between them tight, neither side can afford to treat this as a throwaway fixture. Points here carry real weight at this stage of the season.

For all the information you need on how to watch the match, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al Ittihad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Al-Taawoun ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Al Ittihad have also not confirmed any injury concerns or suspensions at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Al-Taawoun have picked up two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Saudi Pro League outings. Their record of scoring in every match during that run reflects an attacking side willing to take risks, though they have conceded in four of those five games. The 2-2 draw with Al Hilal stands out as a creditable result, and the recent victory over Al Najma suggests they are finding some consistency at the right time.

Al Ittihad's last five matches have been split across two competitions, which makes reading their form more complex. They have won twice, lost three times, and failed to keep a clean sheet in their domestic games. The 3-4 defeat to Neom SC in the league was their heaviest recent setback, though narrow 1-0 wins over Al-Wahda and Al Hazem showed they can grind out results when required.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-0 to Al Ittihad at their own ground in January 2026 in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five encounters between the two clubs, Al Ittihad hold the upper hand, winning three times to Al-Taawoun's none, with two draws rounding out the series. Al-Taawoun's best recent result in this fixture was a 1-1 draw on home soil in October 2023.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League table, Al-Taawoun sit fifth and Al Ittihad are sixth, meaning this match is a direct contest between two sides in close proximity and both with ambitions of finishing the season strongly.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al Ittihad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: