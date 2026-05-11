Saudi Pro League - Saudi Pro League Al-Taawoun Club Stadium

Today's game between Al-Taawoun and Al Ahli will kick-off at May 11, 2026, 2:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Al-Taawoun vs Al Ahli are listed below. The match is available to watch via Fubo, FS2, and Fox One in the United States.

If you are travelling abroad and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN may allow you to connect to your home region and watch the match as normal. Make sure to check the terms and conditions of your streaming provider before using one.

Al-Taawoun host Al Ahli at the Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraydah in a Saudi Pro League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Al-Taawoun head into this match sitting fifth in the table, and their form has been uneven. A heavy 5-1 victory over Al Shabab last time out offered encouragement, but two defeats in their previous three league outings show there is still inconsistency to address.

Al Ahli arrive in third place and have been in strong form across all competitions. Back-to-back wins over Al Fateh and Al Akhdoud, the latter by a commanding 4-0 scoreline, suggest Roberto De Zerbi's side are building momentum at a critical point in the campaign.

The gap between these two sides in the standings gives Al Ahli the status of favourites on the road, though Al-Taawoun's recent home result against Al Shabab shows they are capable of producing when it matters.

With Al Ahli chasing a top-two finish and Al-Taawoun looking to consolidate their own position, neither side can afford to be complacent. The hosts will need a sharp performance to contain an Al Ahli attack that has looked sharp in recent weeks.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al Ahli, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al Ahli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Al-Taawoun ahead of this Saudi Pro League fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Al Ahli also have no confirmed injury or suspension news at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Al-Taawoun have recorded two wins, two losses, and one draw across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 5-1 win over Al Shabab on May 3, which followed a 2-0 defeat to Al Ittihad. They also drew 2-2 with Al Hilal earlier in that run, showing they can compete with the league's stronger sides even when results have not always followed.

Al Ahli have won four of their last five matches across the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Al Fateh on May 6, and they followed that with a 4-0 victory over Al Akhdoud on May 3. Their only defeat in this stretch came against Al Nassr, who beat them 2-0 on April 29. Al Ahli have scored 11 goals across their last five matches, conceding just three.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2026, when Al Ahli won 2-1 at home in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Al Ahli have won four times and Al-Taawoun once, with that sole Al-Taawoun victory coming in December 2024 when they hosted Al Ahli and won 2-4 — though that result was recorded as an away win for Al Ahli. Al Ahli have scored 12 goals across these five meetings, with Al-Taawoun netting eight in total.

Standings

Al Ahli sit third in the Saudi Pro League table, putting them in contention for a Champions League berth, while Al-Taawoun are fifth and looking to close the gap on the sides above them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al Ahli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: