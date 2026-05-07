Saudi Pro League - Saudi Pro League SHG Arena

Today's game between Al Shabab and Al Nassr FC will kick-off at May 7, 2026, 2:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Al Shabab vs Al Nassr FC are listed below.

Fubo carries Fox Soccer Plus and offers new customers a seven-day free trial, making it a straightforward option for viewers in the United States. Watch live via Fubo at https://www.fubo.tv/stream/soccer/?irad=356358&irmp=3589123

Spanish-language coverage is available through FOX Deportes. Live stream FOX Deportes at https://www.goal.com/en-us/news/live-stream-fox-deportes-channel/bltd1d27063cd7807a2

Fox Soccer Plus provides dedicated coverage of the Saudi Pro League. Live stream Fox Soccer Plus at https://www.goal.com/en-us/news/live-stream-watch-fox-soccer-plus-channel/blta90d4cfe753ece30

Fox One is also available for this fixture. Watch live on Fox One at https://www.fox.com/

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network can help. A VPN lets you connect to a server in a supported region, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the match live wherever you are.

Al Shabab host Al Nassr FC at the SHG Arena in Riyadh in a Saudi Pro League fixture that carries significant weight at both ends of the table.

Al Nassr arrive as league leaders, though their grip on top spot has loosened after a 3-1 defeat to Al Qadsiah on May 3 ended a remarkable winning run and handed Al Hilal renewed hope in the title race.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side still hold the strongest position in the standings, and the Portuguese forward has spoken openly about approaching the final chapter of his career. The urgency to deliver the Saudi Pro League title has never felt more real.

Al Shabab come into this match in poor form. They have taken just one win from their last five league outings, and a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Al-Taawoun last weekend was a damaging result for a side sitting 13th in the table.

The hosts will need to show far more resilience here. A win would provide a timely boost for their season, but Al Nassr, even in a wobble, remain the division's most potent attacking force.

For full details on how to watch Al Shabab vs Al Nassr FC live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Al Shabab vs Al Nassr FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Al Shabab have not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been provided, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Al Nassr are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided. Further updates will follow as the club releases information ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Al Shabab have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five Saudi Pro League matches. Their most recent result was a heavy 5-1 defeat to Al-Taawoun on May 3. Earlier in that run, they drew 2-2 with Al Qadsiah and 1-1 with both Al Fateh FC and Al Riyadh. Their only win came against Al Akhdoud, a 2-0 victory back in March.

Al Nassr have won four and lost one of their last five matches across the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Two. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat at Al Qadsiah on May 3, snapping a long winning run. Before that, they beat Al Ahli 2-0 in the league, defeated Al-Ahli 5-1 in continental competition, won 4-0 against Al-Wasl, and edged Al-Ettifaq 1-0. Across those five games, Al Nassr scored 12 goals and conceded six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on January 17, 2026, when Al Nassr beat Al Shabab 3-2 in a Saudi Pro League fixture at Al Nassr's ground. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Al Nassr hold the edge with three wins to Al Shabab's none, with one draw recorded. Al Nassr have also won the two most recent encounters played on neutral or away ground, including a 2-1 victory at Al Shabab's stadium in October 2024 and a 3-2 win in February 2024.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League table, Al Nassr sit first while Al Shabab are 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Shabab vs Al Nassr FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: