How to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al-Fayha with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 27 Nov 2026 - 09:20 Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium

Al Qadsiah host Al-Fayha in a Saudi Pro League fixture at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar.

The hosts arrive in second place in the table, with Brendan Rodgers in charge of a side that has been scoring freely.

Their most recent outing was a 5-1 win over Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai in the AFC Champions League Elite on November 24. That followed a 5-0 victory over Al-Gharafa in the same competition and a 6-0 league win away at Al Riyadh.

Al-Fayha sit 13th and are managed by Fabio Carille. Their form has been uneven, with a 4-1 win over Al-Faisaly on October 31 sitting alongside defeats to Al Ahli and Al Khaleej.

The visitors have also drawn with Al Hazem and Al Riyadh in their last five league games, so they will look to build on the Al-Faisaly result.

Here is what we know about the match details and how to follow the action.

Team news & squads