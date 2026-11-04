How to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al-Fayha with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 5 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium

Al Qadsiah host Al-Fayha at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar in the Saudi Pro League, with Brendan Rodgers' side looking to build on a run of form that has them pushing near the top of the table.

Qadsiah arrive in strong condition. They hammered Al Riyadh 6-0 in the league before routing Al-Gharafa 5-0 in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they sit second in the Saudi Pro League standings heading into this fixture.

That AFC win was historic for the club — their biggest victory in Asian competition — with goals from Mohammed Abu Shamat, Julian Quiñones, Yasser Al-Shahrani and Mohammed Al-Qahtani doing the damage in Qatar.

Al-Fayha, managed by Fabio Carille, arrive in contrasting mood. They sit 13th in the league and have been inconsistent, though their most recent outing — a 4-1 win over Al-Faisaly — offered some encouragement ahead of the trip to Khobar.

With Qadsiah also eyeing a King's Cup run and a Super Cup semi-final against Al Ahli in December, Rodgers will want to keep the domestic momentum going. Al-Fayha will need to be at their best to disrupt a side firing on all cylinders.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Saudi Pro League fixture.

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