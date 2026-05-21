Today's game between Al Nassr FC and Damac FC will kick-off at May 21, 2026, 2:00 PM.

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Al Nassr vs Damac FC is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo subscribers can watch the match live via their platform. FS2 and FOX Deportes are also carrying the game, with the latter offering Spanish-language coverage. The match is additionally available via Fox One.

If you are travelling and want to access your usual streaming service from abroad, a Virtual Private Network can allow you to bypass geographic restrictions and watch the game as normal.

Al Nassr host Damac FC at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh in what is a genuinely charged Saudi Pro League fixture. With the title race reaching its final-day climax, this is far more than a routine end-of-season assignment for the home side.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr arrive at this match carrying the weight of a campaign that has swung between brilliance and heartbreak. Days after losing the AFC Champions League Two final on home soil to Gamba Osaka, the squad must regroup immediately with the league crown still within reach.

Ronaldo has been nominated for the Saudi Pro League Player of the Season award alongside Ivan Toney, Joao Felix, Julian Quinones, and Ruben Neves — a shortlist that reflects just how competitive the division has been this year. Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez, who made a scouting trip to Riyadh, has publicly stated that Ronaldo's level has not dropped since his move to Saudi Arabia.

Damac arrive at Al-Awwal Park sitting deep in the lower half of the table, with little to play for beyond pride and the desire to spoil the party. Their recent form has been inconsistent, and they will need to be well-organised to trouble a side that, when motivated, is capable of putting teams away.

The stakes for Al Nassr could hardly be higher. A title on the final day would represent a significant moment for the club and for Ronaldo personally, with speculation already growing about his future beyond Saudi Arabia.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Al Nassr vs Damac FC live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Damac FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Al Nassr ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Al Nassr's squad details will be updated closer to kick-off as official confirmation emerges.

Damac FC have also not released injury, suspension, or lineup information at this stage. Further team news for both sides will be added as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Al Nassr head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent fixture ended in a 0-1 loss to Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final, a result that followed a 1-1 draw with Al Hilal in the league. Al Nassr did show their attacking quality during this run, putting four goals past Al Shabab in a 4-2 away win, though they conceded three in a 1-3 defeat to Al Qadsiah. Across the five matches, the side scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Damac have won two and lost three of their last five Saudi Pro League games. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Al-Fayha, though that followed defeats to Al Ittihad, Al Khaleej, and Al Hilal. They scored six goals and conceded five across the five fixtures, with their form showing no consistent pattern in either direction.





Head-to-Head Record





Al Nassr have been the dominant side in recent meetings with Damac, winning four of the last five encounters in the Saudi Pro League. The most recent fixture, played in January 2026, ended 2-1 to Al Nassr despite Damac having home advantage. Al Nassr have scored at least twice in each of the last four meetings and have not lost to Damac in any of the five recorded matches.

Standings

Al Nassr sit top of the Saudi Pro League table heading into this fixture, while Damac are placed 15th. The gap in league position reflects the contrasting ambitions of the two sides on the final day of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Nassr FC vs Damac FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: