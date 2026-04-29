Today's game between Al Nassr FC and Al Ahli will kick-off at Apr 29, 2026, 2:00 PM.

US viewers can watch Al Nassr vs Al Ahli live on FS2 and FOX Deportes, with Fubo offering a streaming option that covers both channels. Fox One also carries the match. Full TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Al Nassr host Al Ahli at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh in a Saudi Pro League fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table. The league leaders welcome third-placed visitors who arrive fresh from continental glory.

Al Nassr sit top of the Saudi Pro League and have been in devastating form. Five consecutive wins have underlined their title credentials, and Cristiano Ronaldo's side look increasingly difficult to stop on home soil.

Al Ahli arrive on the back of a remarkable week. The Jeddah club claimed the AFC Champions League Elite crown after beating Machida Zelvia in a final that went to extra time and featured two red cards. Ivan Toney and company return to domestic duties as continental champions.

The two sides met in the AFC Champions League Two group stage just days ago, with Al Nassr running out 5-1 winners. Kingsley Coman scored a hat-trick in that encounter, though Al Ahli will argue that the league presents an entirely different challenge.

These clubs have recent history worth noting. Al Ahli beat Al Nassr 3-2 in the reverse Saudi Pro League fixture in January, meaning the hosts will be looking for a measure of revenge on their own patch.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this match live, read on.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al Ahli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Al Nassr have not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases further information.

Al Ahli are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. The club's players returned from AFC Champions League Elite final duty on April 25, so fatigue and potential knocks from that contest may be a factor, though no specific absences have been confirmed. Further updates will follow as they become available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Al Nassr arrive in outstanding shape, winning all five of their most recent matches across the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Two. Their last outing was a 5-1 demolition of Al Ahli in the continental competition on April 22, and they also put four past Al-Wasl without reply three days earlier. Across those five games, Al Nassr scored 12 goals and conceded just four, with three straight Saudi Pro League wins woven into that run.

Al Ahli have also won four of their last five, with their only slip a 1-1 draw with Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League on April 8. Since then, the club won three AFC Champions League Elite matches to reach and win the final, beating Machida Zelvia 1-0 most recently on April 25. Across their last five games, Al Ahli scored five goals and conceded two.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on January 2, 2026, when Al Ahli beat Al Nassr 3-2 in a Saudi Pro League fixture at Al Ahli's ground. Before that, the clubs drew 2-2 in the Super Cup in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Al Nassr hold a slight edge with two wins to Al Ahli's two, with one draw, and the sides have shared 14 goals across those five encounters.

Standings

Al Nassr lead the Saudi Pro League table heading into this fixture, while Al Ahli sit third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al Ahli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: