Saudi Pro League - Saudi Pro League Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium

Today's game between Al Khaleej and Al Hilal will kick-off at May 5, 2026, 2:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Al Khaleej vs Al Hilal in the USA are listed below. Fubo and FS2 are carrying the match, with FOX Deportes providing a Spanish-language broadcast option.

Al Khaleej host Al Hilal at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam in a Saudi Pro League fixture that carries significant weight at both ends of the table.

Al Hilal arrive sitting second in the standings and in strong form, with back-to-back league wins sharpening their credentials as the season enters its final stretch. A 3-0 win at Al Hazem last weekend was exactly the kind of controlled performance Jorge Jesus's squad needed.

The title picture sharpened considerably after Al-Nassr suffered a shock 3-1 defeat against Al-Qadsiah, a result that handed Al Hilal renewed momentum in the race for the Saudi Pro League crown. Every point now matters for the Riyadh club.

Al Khaleej have shown they are no pushover in recent weeks. Wins over Damac FC and Al Najma have lifted the mood in Dammam, and the side will be keen to build on that momentum in front of their own supporters.

Their record against Al Hilal makes for sobering reading, but a 3-2 win over the visitors at this ground in November 2024 proved they can cause problems when conditions align. Home advantage is not nothing.

Al Hilal's schedule has been demanding. Their AFC Champions League Elite campaign added fixture congestion across the spring, and while they were eliminated after a 3-3 draw with Al-Sadd, the squad has shown enough depth to absorb the strain.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Hilal, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Hilal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Al Khaleej have not released confirmed squad information ahead of this fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and any projected XI will be added as they become available closer to kick-off.

Al Hilal have also not confirmed their squad at this stage. Injury and suspension updates will be published as they emerge.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Al Khaleej head into this match with two wins from their last five Saudi Pro League outings, alongside one draw and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win away at Damac FC on May 2, following a 3-1 home victory over Al Najma on April 28. Their only other points in this run came from a 2-2 draw with Al Kholood on April 3. The two defeats, a 1-0 loss at Al Fateh and a 5-0 thrashing at Al-Nassr in March, show the gap that still exists between Al Khaleej and the division's top sides.

Al Hilal arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches across two competitions. They beat Al Hazem 3-0 on May 2 and Damac FC 1-0 on April 28 in the league, and thrashed Al Kholood 6-0 on April 8. The one blemish in this run was a 3-3 draw with Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite on April 13. Al Hilal have scored 13 goals across their last five matches and conceded six, with their attacking output a clear strength heading into this fixture.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 26, 2025, when Al Hilal won 3-2 at home in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Al Hilal have won four times, with Al Khaleej claiming one victory, a 3-2 result at this ground in November 2024. Al Hilal have scored 11 goals across those five meetings and conceded seven, with the overall record firmly favouring the visitors.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League table, Al Hilal sit second while Al Khaleej are eleventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Hilal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: