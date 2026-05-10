Saudi Pro League - Saudi Pro League King Abdullah Sports City

Today's game between Al Ittihad and Damac FC will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 2:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Al Ittihad vs Damac FC are listed below. The match is available to watch via Fubo, FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, and Fox One.

If you are travelling and your usual streaming service is unavailable, a VPN may allow you to access your home broadcaster's coverage from abroad. Choose a reputable provider and check local regulations before use.

Al Ittihad host Damac FC at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah in a Saudi Pro League fixture that carries different weight for each side.

Al Ittihad sit sixth in the table and arrive at this match in mixed form, their recent results reflecting a side that has struggled for consistency across both domestic and continental competition.

A goalless draw with Al Kholood last time out in the league extended a run of uneven performances, and Ittihad will be looking to rediscover the sharpness that earned them a 2-0 win at Al-Taawoun in late April.

Damac, sitting 15th, are in a far more precarious position. Back-to-back league defeats to Al Khaleej and Al Hilal have done little to ease the pressure on a squad that needs points urgently.

The visitors did beat Al Akhdoud 2-0 earlier in April, but that result now feels distant given what has followed. A trip to Jeddah to face a side still chasing European qualification form makes this a stern test.

These two clubs have met four times in the Saudi Pro League in recent seasons, with results going both ways. The head-to-head adds a layer of unpredictability that makes this more than a routine fixture on paper.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Al Ittihad vs Damac FC, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Al Ittihad vs Damac FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Al Ittihad ahead of this match, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Damac FC also have no confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been provided. Check back nearer the match for the latest squad information.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Al Ittihad have recorded one win, one draw, and two defeats across their last five competitive matches, with a fifth result also included in that run. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw against Al Kholood in the Saudi Pro League on May 4. Prior to that, they won 2-0 away at Al-Taawoun on April 29. Ittihad also suffered a 3-4 defeat to Neom SC on April 8, a result that highlighted defensive vulnerabilities. Their AFC Champions League Elite campaign produced contrasting results: a 1-0 loss to Machida Zelvia and a 1-0 win over Al-Wahda.

Damac FC have won once, drawn once, and lost three times in their last five Saudi Pro League games. Their most recent result was a 0-2 defeat to Al Khaleej on May 2, following a 1-0 loss to Al Hilal on April 28. A 2-0 win over Al Akhdoud on April 23 provided brief relief, though a 3-0 defeat to Al Ahli earlier in April underlined their difficulties against top-half opposition. Damac have conceded eight goals across their last five matches while scoring four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, played at Damac's ground on January 13, 2026, in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five encounters in the competition, Al Ittihad have won twice, Damac have won twice, and the sides have drawn once. Al Ittihad's biggest win in this run was a 4-1 home victory in May 2024, while Damac recorded a 3-1 win at home in December 2023.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League table, Al Ittihad are currently sixth while Damac FC sit 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Ittihad vs Damac FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: