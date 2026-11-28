How to watch Al Hilal Omdurman vs Horoya AC with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CAF Champions League - Game Week 1 29 Nov 2026 - 14:00

Al Hilal Omdurman host Horoya AC in the CAF Champions League in a Group D fixture. The venue and city have not yet been confirmed.

The two sides arrive at the group stage as the top two in Group D, with Al Hilal in first place and Horoya in second.

Al Hilal, coached by Josef Zinnbauer, have been in strong form through qualification. They won all four of their qualifying ties against Aigle Noir and Sidaama Buna, scoring six goals and conceding none.

That run followed a 2-1 victory over Jamus in the Kagame Inter-Club Cup in August. Zinnbauer's side have won all five of their most recent matches.

Horoya, led by Nouhoum Diane, also came through qualification by beating Al-Merreikh over two legs, winning both matches 1-0. Before that, they lost 1-0 to JS Saoura before winning the return leg 3-1.

The Guinean side have won four of their last five matches in the dataset. Their one other result was a 3-0 loss to FAR Rabat in a qualifying match in October 2025.

Here is what we know about how to follow the match.

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