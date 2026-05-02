Saudi Pro League - Saudi Pro League Al Hazem Club Stadium

Today's game between Al Hazem and Al Hilal will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 2:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Al Hazem vs Al Hilal in the USA are listed below.

Al Hazem host Al Hilal at the Al Hazem Club Stadium in Ar Rass in a Saudi Pro League fixture that carries real weight for the visitors as they chase a top-two finish.

Al Hilal arrive as the stronger side on paper, sitting second in the table and carrying momentum from a run of results that includes a dominant 6-0 win over Al Kholood earlier this month.

The visitors have also been competing in the AFC Champions League Elite, which adds fixture congestion to their schedule, but Jorge Jesus's squad has shown enough depth to manage the demands of both competitions.

Al Hazem are ninth in the standings and will be looking to build on back-to-back league wins before drawing 1-1 with Neom SC last time out. Playing at home gives them reason to believe they can make this uncomfortable for the visitors.

These two sides have met four times in the Saudi Pro League in recent years, and Al Hilal have won each time by a significant margin. Al Hazem will need a sharp performance to buck that trend on their own patch.

Read on for full details on how to watch Al Hazem vs Al Hilal, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Al Hazem vs Al Hilal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Al Hazem ahead of this fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Al Hilal have also not released confirmed squad information at this stage. Injury and suspension updates will be published as they become available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Al Hazem head into this match with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five Saudi Pro League outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at home to Neom SC on April 28. Prior to that, they posted back-to-back wins over Al Riyadh (2-1) and Al-Fayha (2-0). Their only defeat in this run came against Al Ittihad, losing 1-0 on April 3. Across those five matches, Al Hazem scored eight goals and conceded four.

Al Hilal's last five matches span two competitions. In the Saudi Pro League, they beat Damac FC 1-0 on April 28, thrashed Al Kholood 6-0 on April 8, and drew 2-2 with Al-Taawoun on April 4. They also exited the AFC Champions League Elite after a 3-3 draw with Al-Sadd, which ended in a loss on aggregate or on the day's terms. Al Hilal have scored 13 goals across their last five games while conceding six, with the run reflecting both their attacking output and occasional defensive lapses.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on January 8, 2026, when Al Hilal won 3-0 at home in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Al Hilal have won all five, scoring 18 goals and conceding just one. The heaviest defeat in this run came on November 25, 2023, when Al Hilal won 9-0 at Al Hazem's ground.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League table, Al Hilal sit second while Al Hazem are ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Hazem vs Al Hilal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: