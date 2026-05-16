Saudi Pro League - Saudi Pro League King Abdullah Sports City

Today's game between Al Ahli and Al Kholood will kick-off at May 16, 2026, 2:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Al Ahli vs Al Kholood are listed below. The match is available to watch via Fubo, FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, and Fox One in the United States.

If you are travelling abroad and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN may allow you to connect to your home region and watch the match as normal. Make sure to check the terms and conditions of your streaming provider before using one.

Al Ahli host Al Kholood at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah in a Saudi Pro League fixture that finds the two clubs in very different circumstances heading into the final stretch of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi's side arrive into this match in sharp form. Three consecutive Saudi Pro League wins, capped by a 4-0 dismantling of Al Akhdoud and a 1-2 victory at Al-Taawoun, have Al Ahli firmly in the conversation for a top-two finish.

Al Kholood's recent run tells a different story. They have managed just one win in their last five outings across all competitions, drawing three times in the league and suffering a 1-2 defeat to Al Hilal in the King's Cup — a match in which Karim Benzema's side came from behind to lift the trophy.

The gap in league position between these two sides is considerable, and Al Ahli will be expected to press that advantage on home soil. De Zerbi's attack has looked sharp, and the hosts have the quality to be decisive in the final third.

For Al Kholood, the objective is damage limitation as much as anything else. Three draws in four league matches shows a side that is hard to beat but struggling to win, and they will need to find more going forward if they are to threaten Al Ahli here.

The head-to-head record between these clubs offers little comfort for the visitors either. Al Ahli have been dominant in recent meetings, and Kholood will need a significant improvement on recent performances to change that pattern.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Al Ahli vs Al Kholood, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Al Ahli vs Al Kholood with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Al Ahli ahead of this Saudi Pro League fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Al Kholood also have no confirmed injury or suspension information at this stage, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Al Ahli have won four of their last five matches across the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win at Al-Taawoun on May 11, which followed victories over Al Fateh (3-1) and Al Akhdoud (4-0). Their only defeat in this run came against Al Nassr, who beat them 2-0 on April 29. Al Ahli have scored 11 goals across these five matches and conceded three, a record that reflects a side in strong attacking form.

Al Kholood have picked up one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five outings. Their most recent match ended 0-0 against Al Akhdoud on May 12, continuing a sequence that has seen them draw 0-0 with Al Ittihad and 1-1 with Al-Fayha in the league. Their only win in this stretch was a 1-2 victory at Al-Taawoun on April 11. Al Kholood have scored just two goals across their last four Saudi Pro League matches.





Head-to-Head Record





Al Ahli have been the dominant side in recent meetings between these two clubs. The most recent encounter came in January 2026, when Al Kholood hosted Al Ahli and lost 0-1 in the Saudi Pro League. Across the three recorded meetings, Al Ahli have won twice and Al Kholood once, with that sole Kholood victory coming in January 2025 when they won 1-0 at home. Al Ahli's heaviest win in the series was a 4-1 home victory in May 2025.

Standings

Al Ahli sit third in the Saudi Pro League, placing them firmly in contention for a Champions League berth, while Al Kholood are 13th and well removed from the European qualification picture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Ahli vs Al Kholood today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: