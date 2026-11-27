Akron Zips vs Buffalo Bulls live streams

Akron Zips vs Buffalo Bulls kick-off time

NCAAF 27 Nov 2026 - 12:00 InfoCision Stadium - Summa Field

The annual MAC rivalry between the Buffalo Bulls and the Akron Zips hits InfoCision Stadium with conference pride and postseason positioning hanging in the balance. To catch every snap of this late-November showdown, tune into CBS Sports Network or stream the action live by taking advantage of Fubo's free trial.

Buffalo rolls into hostile territory looking to lean on a dependable ground attack and a defensive front that has consistently disrupted opposing backfields throughout the fall. The Bulls know that securing a victory on the road requires early execution and minimizing costly penalties to quiet the Akron crowd before halftime.

The Zips counter with a resilient squad eager to protect their home turf and cap off the campaign with a statement victory against a familiar conference foe. Keep an eye on Akron's explosive playmakers on the perimeter, whose ability to stretch the defense vertically will test the secondary of the Bulls right from the opening series.

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