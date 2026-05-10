Eredivisie - Eredivisie Johan Cruijff ArenA

Today's game between Ajax and FC Utrecht will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 10:45 AM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Ajax vs FC Utrecht are listed below. In the United States, the match is available to watch live on ESPN Select, which carries Eredivisie fixtures throughout the season. Watch live or live stream the game by signing up via ESPN Select.

If you are travelling abroad and want to access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you bypass geo-restrictions. A VPN lets you connect to a server in a supported country, allowing you to watch the match as if you were back home.

Ajax host FC Utrecht at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam in an Eredivisie fixture that has plenty riding on it as the Dutch season approaches its conclusion.

Fourth in the table, Francesco Farioli's side have been inconsistent this campaign but showed signs of momentum with back-to-back wins over NAC Breda and Heracles in April. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw at home to PSV Eindhoven, a result that kept them in touch with the top of the table without closing the gap.

Morten Godts has been one of Ajax's standout performers this season, and the 20-year-old Belgian winger's form has attracted attention from clubs across Europe. His ability to create and finish gives Ajax a genuine threat in wide areas.

FC Utrecht arrive at the ArenA sitting eighth in the Eredivisie standings. Their recent form has been mixed, with a heavy 5-0 loss at Excelsior sandwiched between wins over Telstar and NAC Breda. They will need to tighten up defensively if they are to take anything from this trip to Amsterdam.

The visitors carry a significant injury list into this match, which could limit their options in key areas of the pitch. Utrecht have shown they can cause problems on the counter, but sustaining pressure against a home side with genuine quality will test their squad depth.

Both sides have recent history to draw on in this fixture, with Utrecht claiming wins in their last two visits to Amsterdam and at home. Ajax will be eager to reassert themselves on their own ground.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Ajax vs FC Utrecht live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Ajax vs FC Utrecht with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Ajax head into this match with two players unavailable through injury: Vit Jaros and Jaden Heerkens are both sidelined. No suspensions are listed for the home side. Their projected XI is: M. Paes; Y. Baas, A. Gaaei, J. Sutalo, L. Rosa; Y. Regeer, K. Itakura, J. Mokio; S. Berghuis, M. Godts, K. Dolberg.

FC Utrecht are dealing with a lengthy injury list ahead of this trip to Amsterdam. Brouwer, Agougil, van Ommeren, Demircan, de Wit, Stepanov, Alarcon, Bozdogan, and Rodriguez are all unavailable. No suspensions are listed for the away side. Their projected XI is: V. Barkas; M. van der Hoorn, M. Eerdhuijzen, S. El Karouani, N. Vesterlund; N. Viergever, G. Zechiel, A. Engwanda; Y. Cathline, S. Haller, A. Blake.

Form

Ajax have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five Eredivisie matches. Their most recent game ended in a 2-2 draw at home to PSV Eindhoven on May 2. Before that, they won 2-0 away at NAC Breda and 3-0 at Heracles. Their only defeat in this run came against Twente, who won 2-1 in early April. Ajax also drew 1-1 with Feyenoord in March.

FC Utrecht have won three and lost two of their last five Eredivisie games. Their most recent match produced a 2-0 win over NAC Breda on May 2. That result followed a 5-0 loss at Excelsior the previous weekend. Utrecht also beat Telstar 4-1 in April and Go Ahead Eagles 2-0 in March, but lost 4-3 to PSV Eindhoven in early April. Across those five matches, they scored 11 goals and conceded 14.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on November 9, 2025, when FC Utrecht beat Ajax 2-1 at home in an Eredivisie fixture. Before that, Utrecht won 4-0 at home in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Utrecht have won three times to Ajax's one, with one draw. The only Ajax win in the dataset came at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in March 2024, when they won 2-0, while the most recent meeting at Ajax's ground ended 2-2 in December 2024.

Standings

In the Eredivisie table, Ajax sit fourth while FC Utrecht are placed eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ajax vs FC Utrecht today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: