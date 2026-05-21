Eredivisie - ECL Playoff Kras Stadion

Today's game between Ajax and FC Groningen will kick-off at May 21, 2026, 12:45 PM.

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US viewers can watch Ajax vs FC Groningen live via Fubo or ESPN Select. Both platforms carry Eredivisie coverage, and details on how to access each service are listed below.

If you are travelling outside your home region, a VPN can help you access your usual streaming platform and avoid geo-restrictions.

Ajax host FC Groningen in the Eredivisie at the Kras Stadion in Edam-Volendam — a venue that carries its own story before a ball is even kicked. A Harry Styles concert series at the Johan Cruijff ArenA forced Ajax to relocate the fixture to FC Volendam's compact 6,000-capacity ground, a logistical situation that quickly spiralled into a full sporting dispute.

FC Groningen have threatened to boycott the match entirely, turning what would otherwise be a routine league fixture into one of the more unusual administrative flashpoints Dutch football has seen in recent memory.

Ajax arrive at the Kras Stadion sitting fifth in the Eredivisie, a position that reflects a season of inconsistency rather than the title-challenging form their supporters demand. Their recent run has offered little reassurance, with the Amsterdam club failing to win three of their last four matches.

Groningen come in ninth and have their own reasons for frustration, though their form over the past fortnight has at least shown signs of life. Back-to-back wins against Heracles and NEC Nijmegen have given them momentum heading into a fixture they may still refuse to play.

The stadium controversy hangs over everything. Whether Groningen follow through on their boycott threat or take to the pitch at Kras Stadion, this is a fixture that has become far more than its Eredivisie positioning suggests.

For those looking to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about where to watch Ajax vs FC Groningen, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Ajax vs FC Groningen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Ajax are without V. Jaros and J. Heerkens through injury ahead of this fixture, with no suspensions listed in the squad. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

FC Groningen have M. Hoekstra sidelined through injury, though there are no suspensions to report. As with Ajax, no projected XI has been released yet, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Ajax's recent Eredivisie form tells a story of a side struggling to find consistency at the wrong end of the season. They have managed two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw against SC Heerenveen, and before that came a 1-2 home defeat to FC Utrecht. The two wins in that run — 2-0 at NAC Breda and 3-0 at Heracles — came in April, and Ajax have not won since.

Groningen's last five matches present a more mixed picture, but their recent trajectory is upward. They recorded back-to-back wins heading into this game, beating Heracles 2-1 on the road and NEC Nijmegen 2-1 at home. Those results followed a run of three matches without a win, which included a 3-1 defeat to Feyenoord and a 3-2 loss to Excelsior. Across the five games, Groningen scored six goals and conceded seven.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides produced a significant result. In March 2026, Groningen beat Ajax 3-1 at home in the Eredivisie, a result that will sit firmly in the memory of both camps. Prior to that, Ajax had won 2-0 at home in December 2025, and the two sides drew 2-2 at Groningen in May 2025. Across the last five Eredivisie meetings, Ajax hold the slight edge with two wins to Groningen's two, and one draw — though Groningen's most recent victory gives them reason for confidence.

Standings

In the Eredivisie table, Ajax sit fifth while FC Groningen occupy ninth place, a gap that reflects the differing ambitions of the two clubs at this stage of the campaign.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ajax vs FC Groningen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: