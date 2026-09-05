Watch Air Force Falcons vs Duquesne Dukes NCAAF game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Air Force Falcons vs Duquesne Dukes kick-off time

5 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Falcon Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 1 matchup between the Air Force Falcons and the Duquesne Dukes. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 5, at 1:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Duquesne vs Air Force

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be broadcast on MW+, which allows you to stream the game live directly to your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.