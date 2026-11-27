How to watch AFC Fylde vs Aldershot Town with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

National League - Game Week 20 28 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Mill Farm

AFC Fylde host Aldershot Town at Mill Farm in Wesham in a National League fixture that pairs a side near the top of the table with one in the middle of it.

Craig Mahon's team sit fifth and will want to bounce back quickly. They lost 2-0 at FC Halifax Town on Tuesday, a result that followed a 2-2 draw with Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday.

Before that, Fylde had won two in a row, beating Eastleigh 2-1 away in the league and Harrogate Town 4-1 in the FA Cup.

Aldershot arrive in 13th place and in the middle of a sharp swing in results. Scott Davies' side lost 4-1 at Boreham Wood on Wednesday night, just days after a 2-0 home win over Scunthorpe United.

The Shots also conceded seven in an FA Cup defeat at Barnsley earlier this month, so defensive solidity is a clear priority for Davies.

Fylde have the better recent record in this fixture, having won three of the last five meetings, including a 5-2 victory at Mill Farm in October 2024.

Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time, broadcast details and the latest team news.

Team news & squads