Today's game between Academia Puerto Cabello and Juventud de las Piedras will kick-off at May 21, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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Several platforms carry live coverage of this Copa Sudamericana fixture, giving viewers in the United States multiple options to watch. The TV channel and live stream choices available are listed below.

If you are travelling abroad and your usual streaming service is unavailable, a VPN may allow you to access your home platform from overseas.

Academia Puerto Cabello and Juventud de las Piedras meet in the Copa Sudamericana group stage in a fixture that carries real weight for both sides' continental ambitions.

The Venezuelan outfit head into this match under pressure. Back-to-back defeats in domestic competition have dented momentum, and their Copa Sudamericana campaign needs a positive result to stay on track.

Juventud de las Piedras arrive in strong form. The Uruguayan side have won three of their last five matches across all competitions and are coming off a comfortable 2-0 victory in their most recent outing.

The group standings add further tension to proceedings. Both clubs are separated by just one position in Group B, meaning a win for either side could shift the picture considerably at this stage of the competition.

This is a fixture where Juventud carry the psychological edge. They beat Academia Puerto Cabello 4-0 in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign, and will look to build on that result.

For Academia, this is a must-not-lose situation at home. A second consecutive Copa Sudamericana defeat would leave their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Copa Sudamericana clash.

How to watch Academia Puerto Cabello vs Juventud de las Piedras with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for either Academia Puerto Cabello or Juventud de las Piedras ahead of this fixture. Probable lineups have not been released for either side at this stage. Check back closer to kick-off for the latest team news and any confirmed updates from both camps.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Academia Puerto Cabello have picked up two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Portuguesa FC on May 17, a second defeat to the same opponent inside a week after falling 3-1 to Universidad Central earlier in May. The bright spot in that run came in the Copa Sudamericana, where they beat Cienciano 3-0 on May 6.

Juventud de las Piedras have been in considerably better shape, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 win over Club Atletico Progreso on May 16, and they also claimed a 1-2 away win against Defensor Sporting. The one blemish in that run was a 2-2 draw with Atletico MG in the Copa Sudamericana on May 5, though they bounced back from that immediately. Across their last five games, Juventud have scored ten goals and conceded five.





Head-to-Head Record

APC Last match JUV 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Juventud de las Piedras 4 - 0 Academia Puerto Cabello 0 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited to one previous meeting in the available data, but it was a statement result. Juventud de las Piedras beat Academia Puerto Cabello 4-0 in the Copa Sudamericana on April 29, 2026, a result that firmly established the Uruguayan side's dominance in this tie. That is the only meeting on record between the clubs.

Standings

In Group B of the Copa Sudamericana, Academia Puerto Cabello currently sit second while Juventud de las Piedras occupy third place. The two sides are closely matched in the standings, making this fixture a direct contest between teams fighting for the same ground in the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Academia Puerto Cabello vs Juventud de las Piedras today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: