Today's game between Norway and France will kick-off at Jun 26, 2026, 3:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

In the United States, Norway vs France is available to watch live on FOX and Telemundo, with streaming options via Fubo and Peacock. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Norway and France meet at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in the final Group I fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with top spot the only thing left to settle between two sides that have already secured their places in the knockout rounds.

France arrive having swept through the group stage without dropping a point. Back-to-back wins over Senegal and Iraq — both by a 3-1 and 3-0 scoreline respectively — confirmed Les Bleus as the group's standout team, and Kylian Mbappe has been in devastating form, chasing the Golden Boot with goals and a new celebration to match.

The occasion carries an emotional weight beyond the football. Head coach Didier Deschamps will not be on the touchline after the death of his mother, with assistant Guy Stephan stepping in to take charge. It is a sobering backdrop for a French squad that has otherwise been the picture of clinical efficiency.

Norway have matched that momentum. Erling Haaland scored twice against Senegal to fire his nation into the last 32, and the squad's post-match Viking Row celebration with supporters quickly became one of the images of the tournament. The group stage has confirmed what many suspected: this Norway side is built around one of the most dangerous strikers in the world.

Haaland himself has been characteristically direct about expectations. He has publicly dismissed any suggestion that Norway are genuine contenders to win the tournament, and even acknowledged that France will likely beat them on Thursday. Whether that modesty is tactical or sincere, the match itself has genuine stakes — the winner takes Group I.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch Norway vs France, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Norway vs France with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

France will be led by assistant coach Guy Stephan after Didier Deschamps stepped back from the bench following a family bereavement. No injury or suspension data has been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture. Norway are managed by Staale Solbakken, and no notable absences have been reported from the Norwegian camp. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Norway head into this match having won three of their last five games, drawing one and losing none. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 victory over Senegal in the World Cup group stage, with Haaland netting twice. Earlier in the same competition, they beat Iraq 4-1 away from home. Two pre-tournament friendlies saw them draw 1-1 with Morocco and beat Sweden 3-1, with a goalless draw against Switzerland rounding out the five-match run. Norway have scored 12 goals across those five fixtures and conceded four, including three clean-sheet-threatening moments that they ultimately weathered.

France have been equally impressive, winning four of their last five. Their most recent result was the 3-0 demolition of Iraq, following a 3-1 opening win over Senegal. A 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland in a pre-tournament friendly added to the confidence, though they did suffer a 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast and drew 1-3 away to Colombia in March. Les Bleus have scored 11 goals in their last five matches and conceded five, with their two World Cup outings both ending in convincing victories.





Head-to-Head Record

NOR Last 2 matches FRA 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win France 4 - 0 Norway

Norway 2 - 1 France 2 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two sides have met twice in the available head-to-head data. The most recent fixture came in a May 2014 friendly, when France ran out 4-0 winners on home soil. Before that, Norway beat France 2-1 in a friendly played in August 2010. France lead the head-to-head record across these two meetings, with one win each on aggregate but France holding the superior goal difference.

Standings

In Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, France currently sit top of the table, with Norway in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norway vs France today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: