How to live stream Europa League Round of 16 for free - LASK vs Manchester United, Inter Milan vs Getafe & more

Find out how to watch all the Europa League games this week, including LASK vs Manchester United, Inter Milan vs Getafe & more...

The knockout stages of the 2019-20 UEFA is well and truly on, with the Round of 32 matches producing a few upsets.

Now we are set for the Round of 16 action. We have some big games lined up with 's LASK facing off against while Milan are at home to . Spanish giants , 's are also in action.

Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Europa League this week LIVE for free and many more.

How to live stream the Europa League for free

DAZN , as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Europa League matches to its users in , Cambodia, and Laos. Select matches will also be streamed LIVE in Taiwan.

All the matches will be shown on Goal and select games will be LIVE streamed on DAZN 's social media handles.

The streams are 100 per cent free, legal and uninterrupted. You don't need any credit card. Just visit the site and watch the match.

Fans can watch on any device, anywhere - mobile, desktop & laptop.

From the first leg games, LASK vs Manchester United will be LIVE streamed on DAZN's Facebook and YouTube pages in , Laos, Cambodia and Philippines.

Here are the LIVE streaming details for all games:

