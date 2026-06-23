Today's game between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar will kick-off at Jun 24, 2026, 3:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bosnia and Herzegovina face Qatar in a Group B decider at Lumen Field in Seattle on Wednesday, June 24, with both sides needing a win to keep their World Cup 2026 campaigns alive.

The Dragons arrive in the Pacific Northwest on the back of a bruising 4-1 defeat to Switzerland in Los Angeles on Matchday 2, a result that followed their opening 1-1 draw with co-hosts Canada. Sergej Barbarez's side have one point from two games and must win to have any realistic hope of advancing to the Round of 32.

Qatar's situation is even more precarious. Julen Lopetegui's men were dismantled 6-0 by Canada in Vancouver — a result that sent shockwaves through Group B and left the Maroons bottom of the table with a goal difference of -6. A draw here effectively ends both teams' tournaments.

The suspension fallout from Matchday 2 compounds the tactical problems for both coaches. Bosnia are without centre-back Tarik Muharemovic, while Qatar must do without defender Homam Ahmed and midfield anchor Assim Madibo — both dismissed in the rout against Canada.

Despite the carnage of Matchday 2, both squads retain genuine quality. Edin Dzeko remains Bosnia's talismanic captain and focal point, while Akram Afif gives Qatar a match-winning threat capable of punishing any defensive disorganisation on the counter.

With group permutations now fully crystallised, a draw sends both nations home. Only a winner advances with any realistic chance of progression. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sergej Barbarez has a clear suspension to manage at the back, with centre-back Tarik Muharemovic ruled out after his red card against Switzerland. The projected XI sees Nikola Vasilj in goal, with Amar Dedic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Nikola Katic, and Sead Kolasinac forming the defensive line. Kerim Alajbegovic, Amar Memic, Ivan Sunjic, and Benjamin Tahirovic are named in midfield, with Edin Dzeko and Ermedin Demirovic leading the attack.

Julen Lopetegui faces his own selection headache, with Assim Madibo suspended after his dismissal in the 6-0 defeat to Canada. The projected XI has Mahmud Abunada in goal, with a back four of Ayoub Al Oui, Sultan Al Brake, Pedro Miguel, and Boualem Khoukhi. Karim Boudiaf, Issa Laye, and Jassem Gaber are set to start in midfield, with Akram Afif, Edmilson Junior, and Yusuf Abdurisag in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 4 T. Muharemovic Injuries and Suspensions 23 A. Madibo

Form

Bosnia and Herzegovina have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-1 defeat to Switzerland in the World Cup on June 18, a collapse that came after a goalless first half. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Canada on June 12 and 1-1 with Panama in a friendly on June 6. They also drew 0-0 with North Macedonia before that run, and their only win in the sequence came against Italy in World Cup qualification back in March. Bosnia scored seven goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Qatar have won none of their last five, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing was a 6-0 loss to Canada on June 18 — the heaviest defeat in the group. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Switzerland on June 13, drew 0-0 with El Salvador in a friendly on June 6, lost 1-0 to Ireland in May, and were beaten 3-0 by Tunisia in the FIFA Arab Cup in December 2025. Qatar scored two goals and conceded ten across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

BIH Last match QAT 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 - 1 Qatar 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





These two sides have met just once in the available record. The sole previous encounter came in a friendly on August 10, 2010, when Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar drew 1-1. This World Cup group stage match in Seattle is only the second meeting between the nations.

Standings

In Group B, Bosnia and Herzegovina sit third and Qatar fourth heading into the final round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: