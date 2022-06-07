Lithuania vs Turkey: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Both sides are seeking to move for a victory, against the other, in what will be their maiden encounter

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Tuesday, with Lithuania and Turkey meeting in a Group C1 contest.

This is the first time that these two sides have met.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Lithuania roster Goalkeepers Setkus, Bartkus, Plukas Defenders Mikoliunas, Girdvainis, Klimavicius, Baravykas, Satkus, Utkus, Barauskas, Sirvys Midfielders Novikovas, Cernych, Slivka, Kazlauskas, Lasickas, Golubickas, Megelaitis, Armanavicius, Matulevicius, Petkevicius, Dolznikov Forwards Laukzemis, Klimavicius, Kruzikas

Lithuania enters this match third in Group C1, leading the Faroe Islands thanks to goal differential.

In its first match of this stage, Lithuania fell 2-0 to Luxembourg. The team took 11 shots in the match and held the ball for 45% of it, but the match ended up going the other way because of a pair of goals from Danel Sinani.

The loss marks the second in a row for Lithuania following a friendly defeat to Ireland in March. In its last six matches, the team has just one win, taking down one of the worst teams in the world, San Marino, 2-1.

Predicted Lithuania starting XI: Baravykas, Satkus, Utkus, Barauskas, Megelaitis, Slivka, Novikovas, Golubickas, Lasickas, Klimavicius; Setkus

Position Turkey roster Goalkeepers Bayindir, Alemdar, Cakir Defenders Demiral, Soyuncu, Yilmaz, Kabak, Muldur, Kadıoglu, Ayhan, Celik, Ozkacar, Elmali Midfielders Sinik, Ozcan, Kokcu, Tokoz, Calhanoglu, Akgun, Under, Kutlu Forwards Unal, Dervisoglu, Dursun, Cukur, Akturkoglu

Turkey currently leads UEFA Nations League Group C1 thanks to a goal differential edge over Luxembourg.

In its first match of the tournament, Turkey dominated the Faroe Islands, winning 4-0. Four different Turkish players scored goals in the match, with the team dominating in every facet of the game. Turkey held the ball for 77% of the match and led 17-4 in shot attempts, with nine on target to the Faroe Island’s zero.

After opening the year with losses to Portugal and Italy, Turkey now finds itself in prime position to earn the promotion spot from this group.

Predicted Turkey starting XI: Muldur, Demiral, Soyuncu, Kadioglu, Under, Tokoz, Calhanoglu, Akturkoglu, Unal, Dervisoglu; Cakir

Last five results