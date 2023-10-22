Detroit Lions vs Baltimore Ravens: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch Lions vs Ravens, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Baltimore Ravens will square off with the Detroit Lions in NFL Week 7 action at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Coming off a big 20-6 road win in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, The Lions are living up to the preseason hype train and are continuing to flex their muscles as a legit contender in the NFC. They have won four straight games and are sitting with an impressive 5-1 record, tied for the best mark in the NFC.

Another road test awaits the Lions in Week 7, as they travel to take on the 4-2 Baltimore Ravens, who are atop the AFC North, but it's safe to say their performances haven't been that impressive so far. In Week 6, they held on to beat a mediocre Tennessee Titans side.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Lions vs Ravens kick-off time

Date October 22, 2023 Kick-off time 1:00 pm ET Venue M&T Stadium

The NFL game between Detroit Lions vs Baltimore Ravens will take place at M&T Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland, USA, on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Kick-off is scheduled for 13:00 ET.

How to watch Lions vs Ravens online

The Lions vs Ravens game will be broadcast live on FOX 2. If you don't have access to FOX through your cable TV, you can watch the game with a paid TV subscription.

The best way to stream the Lions vs Ravens game online is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.

Team news and squads

Detroit Lions team news

The Detroit Lions have also been hit hard by injuries this season. They look set to be without their starting running back David Montgomery (ribs) for a few weeks, according to head coach Dan Campbell. Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) and safety Brian Branch (ankle) have missed two straight games but both have done limited practice and could be fit in time for Sunday's clash.

After suffering a knee injury in Week 2, G Halapoulivaati Vaitai has been back, active, and off the injury report for the past two weeks. The Lions have not yet put him into the starting lineup as Campbell looks to ease him back into the side.

Baltimore Ravens team news

The Ravens' are dealing with an injury bug like no other. Multiple players are already out for the season, including J.K Dobbins, who has played just 24 games in the four seasons for the hosts.

Jadeveon Clowney (NIR-rest/knee), Kevon Seymour (ankle), Brent Urban (neck), and S Marcus Williams (hamstring) are all sidelined with various injury problems. Malik Harrison (concussion) and Odafe Oweh (ankle) have returned to practice and could feature on Sunday if they pass a late fitness test.

Head-to-Head record

Date Match Score 9/26/19 Lions 17-19 Ravens 12/3/21 Ravens 44-20 Lions 8/28/16 Ravens 30-9 Lions 12/17/13 Lions 16-18 Ravens 8/18/12 Ravens 12-27 Lions

