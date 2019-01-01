Lions treated to 'live' version of national anthem after win over Palestine

Singapore's players ran themselves into the ground to earn a victory which earned them the admiration of the home fans

For a country that's not always supportive of its sporting talents, Singapore's second group game against Palestine saw a stellar turnout with 6,000 fans present to see the Lions beat Palestine 2-1 at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

The game saw Singapore's players ran themselves into the ground to earn a victory which earned them the admiration of the home fans. After the game, the Lions were treated to the fans serenading them with the country's national anthem as a mark of respect.

It was a rare moment of an unabashed display of patriotism on a football field. Singapore currently top Group D with four points after two games as they recorded one win and one draw in their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.