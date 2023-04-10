Australia players have spoken about weather down under, and offered some words of warning ahead of their friendly clash with England.

Matildas undertaking final preparations to face Lionesses

Freezing weather in Australia and New Zealand during the World Cup

Excitement around a home World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of their friendly clash against Sarina Wiegman's England side, Matildas superstars Mary Fowler and Hayley Raso spoke to BBC Sport. The Australian international duo ply their trade for Manchester City, and could be up against club teammates Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp in their upcoming friendly.

The duo gave their thoughts on what players could expect during the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, warning England about the weather conditions they may be set to encounter.

WHAT THEY SAID: "A lot of the girls have been asking what's it's like. They have been asking about the weather and what the flight will be like," Raso told BBC Sport.

Fowler added: "It's funny because they all think Australia is going to be nice and sunny in the summer but it's winter over there and it is freezing in New Zealand. It will be a bit of a shock."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Speaking about the excitement and the hype around a home World Cup, Raso said: "It will be amazing. The World Cup is the pinnacle of football and to think we have that in our country with our friends, family and fanbase all there to support us is great.

"There's a lot of hype around Australia at the moment. We're all really excited and can't wait to have all the teams and big players out there in our country."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? After winning the first ever Finalissima against Brazil at Wembley recently, Wiegman's Lionesses will be up against tournament hosts Matildas in their final friendly of this international break on Tuesday in Brentford.

They are currently unbeaten under Wiegman, winning three trophies in the process, and will be hoping to continue on the same path.

Tony Gustavsson's Australia will be hoping to bounce back from a shock defeat against Scotland in their previous friendly.