Lionel Messi will look forward to winning his first-ever international title Argentina in the Copa America final against Brazil...

In the grand finale of the Copa America 2021, all eyes will be on Argentine superstar Lionel Messi who will be eyeing the maiden international trophy of his long and illustrious career.

Messi has been on song in the ongoing Copa America and is currently leading the chart of top goalscorers with four goals.

Not just goals but he has also provided five assists which takes his contribution to nine goals out of the 11 Argentina has scored in the tournament so far.

While little magician has been nothing short of a phenomenon in club football for FC Barcelona, success continues to elude him when it comes to international football.

At the age of 34, Messi has got one more opportunity to add an international title to his decorated trophy cabinet and he will try to seize the opportunity.

Here, we take a look at the track record of Lionel Messi in the finals of club and international tournaments.

What is Messi's record in the final of major international tournaments?

The Argentina superstar has never won an international tournament so far in his career. He came close to glory on three occasions in the last decade, twice in Copa America and once in the World Cup but missed out on winning by a whisker.

In the four matches, he has not scored a goal.

Tournament Result Year Copa America Brazil 3-0 Argentina 2007 World Cup Germany 1-0 Argentina 2014 Copa America Chile 0-0 Argentina (4-1) 2015 Copa America Argentina 0-0 Chile (2-4) 2016

What is Messi's record in the final of major club tournaments?

While Messi has never won an international tournament and has lost in the final four times in his career, but when it comes to club football his record is second to none. The former FC Barcelona skipper has played in 17 finals of major tournaments and has lost only on three occasions.

Out of the 17 finals, he has played, Messi has scored in 13 of those matches.