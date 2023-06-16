Lionel Messi has teased a new project on Instagram, which could have an anti-pollution message.

Argentine posts cryptic message

Video shows him kicking 'pollution'

Will play for Inter Miami next season

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi took to Instagram to post a video of himself walking across sand dunes, before kicking a bottle that is labelled "pollution". As a result, one has to think that he will be working on an anti-pollution campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi will be playing for Inter Miami next season and has a long history of charitable endeavours, working with UNICEF, and founding his own organisation, the Lionel Messi Foundation. It remains to be seen if the latter organisation is involved here.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? He is set for a break, as he has been allowed to miss Argentina's upcoming friendly against Indonesia.