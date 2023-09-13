'You already know' - Lionel Messi sends message to ex-PSG team-mate Marco Verratti as he completes move to Qatari side Al-Arabi

Lionel Messi wished ex-Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Marco Verratti all the best on the completion of the Italian's move to Al-Arabi.

Verratti joins Al-Arabi

Italian midfielder leaves PSG after 11 seasons

Messi wishes Verratti good luck

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi shared a post on his Instagram account wishing Verratti luck as the midfielder completed a move to Qatari side Al-Arabi this summer. Alongside a photo of the two players together on international duty, he wrote: "All the luck in your new stage, @marco_verratti92!!! You already know I wish you the best always."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The pair spent two seasons together at Parc des Princes before ultimately departing in the same summer, with Messi joining Inter Miami in MLS. The Italian maestro spent more than a decade at the Parisian club and won nine league titles during his time in the French capital.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentina captain could face Atlanta United in the next MLS game with Inter Miami on September 16, although he is an injury doubt.