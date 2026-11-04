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Conference League
team-logoLincoln Red Imps FC
Victoria Stadium
team-logoHajduk Split
Watch it on Paramount+Watch it on ViX
Falza Rivaldi
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Lincoln Red Imps FC vs Hajduk Split live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs Hajduk Split
Lincoln Red Imps FC
Hajduk Split
Conference League

Lincoln Red Imps FC play Hajduk Split in the Conference League. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Victoria Stadium

Lincoln Red Imps FC and Hajduk Split kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

Watch Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split live today: TV and live stream details

Lincoln Red Imps FC and Hajduk Split: Recent form

With three wins and two defeats in their last five competitive matches, Lincoln Red Imps come into this match with mixed results. They most recently beat FC Hound Dogs 5-0 in the National League. In the Conference League, Twente Enschede beat Lincoln 4-1 in their most recent match, after Brann had beaten them 2-1.

Hajduk Split have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. Their standout result was a 2-1 Conference League win over Ajax Amsterdam. Hajduk are also dominating Croatia's 1st division, most recently beating HNK Gorica 5-0. Across those five matches, they scored ten goals and conceded just four.

LRI

LRI - Form

BRA
L2-1
LYN
W1-2
TWE
L1-4
LIG
W3-0
HOD
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
HAS

HAS - Form

AJX
W2-1
NKV
W1-0
THU
W0-1
IST
D2-2
HNK
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: Line-ups

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs Hajduk Split Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Pavon

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: Form

LRI

LRI - Form

BRA
L2-1
LYN
W1-2
TWE
L1-4
LIG
W3-0
HOD
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
HAS

HAS - Form

AJX
W2-1
NKV
W1-0
THU
W0-1
IST
D2-2
HNK
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: Head-to-head record

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
2
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
220062+46
W
W
3
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
6
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
7
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
8
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
220031+26
W
W
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
10
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
11
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
12
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
211031+24
D
W
13
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
210132+13
W
L
13
AjaxAjaxAJX
210132+13
W
L
15
AtalantaAtalantaATA
21013303
L
W
16
BragaBragaBRA
210123-13
W
L
17
GentGentGNT
210112-13
L
W
18
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
210135-23
L
W
19
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
20
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
20
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
22
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
201145-11
D
L
23
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
24
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
25
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
201112-11
L
D
26
AGFAGFAGF
201112-11
D
L
27
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
28
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
201113-21
L
D
28
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
30
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
31
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
201126-41
L
D
32
ThunThunTHU
200202-20
L
L
33
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
200226-40
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
200226-40
L
L
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
200215-40
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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