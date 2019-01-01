'Limitless' - Spurs loanee backed to reach next level in Australia after debut

The North London product will spend the next few months Down Under in an attempt to take his game to the next level

Melbourne City coach Warren Joyce knows a thing or two about nurturing talent and has declared Tottenham striker Shayon Harrison has the potential to follow in the footsteps of former loanees Harry Kane and Jesse Lingard.

Harrison has joined City on loan from Spurs and made his A-League debut on Saturday night in a 1-1 draw with Adelaide United.

The 21-year-old didn't score in his first appearance for the club but lasted the full 90 minutes and was lively as he gave Joyce's side an extra threat in the final third

Joyce, a former manager of Manchester United's youth team, believes the sky could be the limit for Harrison and is hopeful his loan spell in Australia is the springboard he needs to unleash his full potential.

"I have worked with young players a lot. You can put high demands on them but a big bit for him is you don't know how much he can achieve," Joyce said post-game.

''I think it's limitless. When you are a kid, very quickly you can turn things around, and if you have got that amount of talent he's got.

"Harry Kane, Jesse Lingard had loan spells where they were both doing all right, doing not so great, you speak to people at different clubs and they were not doing that well there.

"But then all the things add up and somewhere down the line things click into place with the good habits they have been taught and being at the right place at the right time, and they can go through the roof.

"The experiences that you can get that are hard but they help develop you for the future and the next one [move] might be the one in which you are flying.

"We are looking to help him develop his career and for him to help us along the way. He has got talent, it's making the most of the talent he has got."

Harrison was fouled a game-high five times against the Reds on Saturday with Joyce admitting the Spurs academy product will have a target on his back Down Under.

"He is playing against men, he is playing against Aussies who probably will want to kick him, so he's got to stand up for himself and show he can deal with everything that's thrown at him," Joyce said.

"The challenge is on him to create and score goals as well."

Speaking to Goal during the week, Harrison revealed he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Kane, who himself was being sent out on loan just six years ago.

Harrison's next hit-out will be against Newcastle Jets on Friday with City currently fifth in the A-League.