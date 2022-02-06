Lille vs PSG: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Paris Saint-Germain will hope to bounce back from their Coupe de France exit when they face reigning Ligue 1 champions Lille in a major title race tussle at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
The league leaders travel to the side that took their crown last term, knowing that victory will go a long way to helping them wrestle it back.
Ahead of the Ligue 1 encounter, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain
|Date
|February 6, 2022
|Times
|2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN SPORTS
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Lille roster
|Goalkeepers
|Grbic, Jakubech, Jardim, Raux, Karnezis
|Defenders
|Celik, Djalo, Botman, Gudmundsson, Fonte, Pied, Bradaric
|Midfielders
|Xeka, Ben Arfa, Sanches, Gomes, Andre, Zhegrova, Onana, Niasse,
Forwards
|Bamba, David, Yilmaz, Lihadji, Weah, Bica
Just one win in their last four, including a Coupe de France exit at the start of the year, has left Lille chasing something of an anticlimax after last term's heroic exploits, with Jocelyn Gourvennec seemingly on a road to nowhere.
But the former Guingamp boss can certainly deliver results when his side rises to the occasion, and hopes of dealing a psychological blow to their presumptive successors in Ligue 1 will be at the front of their mind.
Predicted Lille starting XI: Grbic; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Gudmundsson; Gomes, Andre, Sanches, Bamba; Yilmaz, Ben Arfa.
|Position
|PSG roster
|Goalkeepers
|Navas, Donnarumma, Letellier, Innocent, Franchi
|Defenders
|Hakimi, Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Dagba, Kurzawa, Kehrer, Mendes, Bitshiabu
|Midfielders
|Verratti, Paredes, Di Maria, Pereira, Wijnaldum, Herrera, Draxler, Ebimbe, Michut, Gharbi, Bitumazala, Simons
|Forwards
|Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar, Messi, Yansane
Mauricio Pochettino's side need to put the frustration of a Coupe de France defeat against Nice to rest now - and who better to do so against than the side they hope to dethrone as champions?
The league leaders might have a few faces missing but they will likely be toplined once more by the fearsome talents of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, with Gianluigi Donnarumma between the posts.
Predicted PSG starting XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Kehrer, Kimpembe, Mendes; Paredes, Pereira, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, Draxler.
Last five results
|Lille results
|PSG results
|Brest 2-0 Lille (Jan 22)
|PSG 0 (5)-(6) Nice (Jan 31)
|Lille 3-1 Lorient (Jan 19)
|PSG 4-0 Reims (Jan 23)
|Marseille 1-1 Lille (Jan 16)
|PSG 2-0 Brest (Jan 15)
|Lens 2 (4)-(3) 2 Lille (Jan 4)
|Lyon 1-1 PSG (Jan 9)
|Bordeaux 2-3 Lille (Dec 22)
|Vannes 0-4 PSG (Jan 3)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|10/29/2021
|PSG 2-1 Lille
|8/1/2021
|Lille 1-0 PSG
|4/3/2021
|PSG 0-1 Lille
|3/17/2021
|PSG 3-0 Lille
|12/20/2020
|Lille 0-0 PSG