Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Christophe Galtier era continues to roll forward in the capital - here's all you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season rolls on this weekend as champions Paris Saint-Germain travel to face Lille at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. The reigning title holders have started with a perfect record this season, fired in no small part by the revival of Neymar and Lionel Messi under Christophe Galtier.

But as they head to the former club of their boss, will the supposed fractures in the dressing room between the Brazilian and Kylian Mbappe leave its mark on a squad of superstars?

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Lille roster Goalkeepers Jardim, Jakubech, Chevalier Defenders Djaló, Ribeiro, Gudmundsson, Fonte, Zedadka, Diakité, Ismaily Midfielders Martin, Yazıcı, Cabella, Gomes, André, Zhegrova Forwards Bamba, David, Lihadji, Weah, Virginius, Bayo

A blockbuster win against Auxerre has been followed by a draw against Nantes for Lille this term, and their card gets no easier with the visit of the champions this week.

In a way, it presents an acid test for the club, who famously beat PSG under their new boss to take the 2020-21 title. Win, and their credentials are restored. Lose, and they will need to regroup on their ambition.

Predicted Lille starting XI: Leonardo; Zedadka, Fonte, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Andre, Gomes; David, Cabella, Bamba; Bayo.

Position PSG roster Goalkeepers Navas, Rico, Letellier, Donnarumma Defenders Hakimi, Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Kurzawa, Diallo, Mendes, Mukiele Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Rafinha, Pereira, Vitinha, Wijnaldum, Sarabia, Herrera, Draxler, Gueye Forwards Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar, Messi, Ekitike

Two games, two wins and two convincing performances - the Christophe Galtier era is practically purring at Paris Saint-Germain.

Suggestions of malaise behind the scenes in the shape of Kylian Mbappe - whose new contract reportedly gives him remarkable power in the club's direction - and Neymar - whose form has caused issues for those wanting him out - means that their harmony will be tightly watched this weekend.

Predicted PSG starting XI: Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Hakimi, Verratti, Sanches, Mendes; Messi; Neymar, Mbappe.

Last five results

Lille results PSG results Nantes 1-1 Lille (Aug 12) PSG 5-2 Montpellier (Aug 13) Lille 4-1 Auxerre (Aug 7) Clermont 0-5 PSG (Aug 6) Cádiz 0-1 Lille (Jul 29) PSG 4-0 Nantes (Jul 31) Espanyol 2-0 Lille (Jul 24) PSG 6-2 Gamba Osaka (Jul 25) Lille 2-2 Las Palmas (Jul 23) PSG 3-0 Urawa Red Diamonds (Jul 23)

Head-to-head