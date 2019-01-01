Lille vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Frank Lampard will be facing pressure to win Chelsea's Group H game at the the Stade Pierre Mauroy, with both sides yet to pick up a point

will travel to to play their second game of the group stage on Wednesday evening, with both sides having opened their European campaigns with defeat.

The Blues fell to a 1-0 loss at home to while Lille were defeated 3-0 in Group H by last season's UCL semi-finalists .

The West Londoners will be boosted by their weekend Premier League win over , which saw Frank Lampard earn his first home victory as Chelsea manager.

Game Lille vs Chelsea Date Wednesday, October 2 Time 8pm BST / 3pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

US TV channel Online stream TUDNxtra fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the match will be shown on BT Sport 2 and can be streamed via BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Lille squad Goalkeepers Maignan, Cesar Defenders Celik, Fonte, Gabriel, Bradaric, Soumaoro, Pied, Djalo, Mandava Midfielders Sanches, Andre, Soumare, Bamba, Araujo, Yazici, Xeka, Maia, Ouattara Forwards Ikone, Osimhen, Leo, Remy

Timothy Weah is still unavailable for Lille due to injury.

Potential Lille starting XI: Maignan; Celik, Fonte, Gabriel, Bradaric; Andre, Soumare; Araujo, Ikone, Bamba; Osimhen

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Arrizabalaga, Caballero, Cumming Defenders Alonso, Christensen, Azpiliueta, James, Zouma, Tomori, Guehi Midfielders Jorginho, Barkley, Pulisic, Kenedy, Kovacic, Mount, McEachran, Gilmour Forwards Pedro, Giroud, Willian, Abraham, Batshuayi

N'Golo Kante is still a doubt with a hamstring injury, while Kurt Zouma could return to action following recovery from illness.

Potential Chelsea starting XI: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Tomori, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic; Pedro, Mount, Willian; Abraham

Betting & Match Odds

Lille are favoured at 13/5 to win with Bet365. Chelsea are priced at 21/20 to secure a victory, while a draw is 5/2.

Match Preview

With both Chelsea and Lille losing their opening Champions League group stage matches, they will be facing pressure to pick up points at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

The Blues must win the game if they want to be in good contention to finish first in Group H, currently topped by Valencia and Ajax on three points each.

Lampard and Co. will be buoyed after registering their first clean sheet of the season against Brighton on Saturday, but the former Chelsea midfielder will feel that he needs better results from his side to ensure that they go far in the European competition.

Chelsea have had an average start to the Premier League season, currently sitting in seventh place and already tasting defeat to the likes of and .

They have found difficulty in trying to keeping clean sheets in this current campaign, though problems also lie at the opposite end of the pitch – with Chelsea having registered 24 shots on target against Brighton but only scoring two goals.

The Blues boss has been praised for having faith in his young players in a squad full of promising talent, though are still arguably struggling to fill the Eden Hazard-shaped hole in the side despite standout performances from Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount.

As for Lille, the side faced similar problems when they sold Nicolas Pepe to earlier in the summer, but find themselves in fourth place in the table.

They are just four points adrift of Ligue 1 leaders after taking five points from games against , and Nice.

Victor Osimhen has been impressive for Lille with his six goals and two assists from eight league games, though the 3-0 defeat at Ajax will perhaps still be weighing on Christophe Galtier's mind.

Kante remains a doubt for Chelsea despite starting - and scoring - in the Premier League game against Liverpool.

"We have to be honest, I thought Valencia wasn’t the worst game for us," Lampard told reporters on Tuesday.

"We played okay and should have got a result. It was a harsh lesson in switching off for a second and losing a match at this level.

"I think that idea ramps up even more when you travel in the Champions League and play away from home at stadiums like this against top European teams. Lille have a lot of threats to us, particularly in attacking areas where they have a lot of speed and quality.

"But as we sit here now with no points from the first game, it’s a game we have to be very ready for to try and pick up something. The players will be very aware of that.

"We can hopefully bring the confidence of the last two results we’ve had, two really solid wins, into tomorrow night. We have to trust that if we play at our best then we’ll get the result we want."