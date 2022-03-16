Lille vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Andrew Steel
Thomas Tuchel's side will be determined to defend their crown, even as the club remains mired in off-field chaos

Chelsea will hope to put the off-field turmoil of a hectic few weeks behind them and book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals when they face Lille in the second leg of their last-16 clash this week.

Questions remain over who is going to buy the club from Roman Abramovich, but Thomas Tuchel's side will be determined to focus on the defence of their European crown.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

GameLille vs Chelsea
Date March 16, 2022
Times 4pm ET, 1pm PT
TV channel, live stream & how to watch

U.S. TV channelOnline stream
Team news & rosters

PositionLille roster
Goalkeepers Grbic, Jakubech, Jardim, Raux
Defenders Celik, Djalo, Botman, Gudmundsson, Fonte, Pied, Bradaric
Midfielders Xeka, Ben Arfa, Sanches, Gomes, Andre, Onana

Forwards

Bamba, David, Yilmaz, Lihadji, Weah, Zhegrova

Last season's Ligue 1 champions have been far from the side that conquered France and with a two-goal gulf to overturn, their prospects might already be done in Europe for the season.

But Jocelyn Gourvennec will ensure that his side do not flinch on home soil, with several superb players among their ranks waiting to spring an upset.

Predicted Lille starting XI: Jardim; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Djalo; Bamba, Andre, Xeka, Gudmundsson; David, Yilmaz.

PositionChelsea roster
Goalkeepers Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy
Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Sarr
Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Kenedy, Havertz, Vale, Hall
Forwards Lukaku, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

The continued swirl of uncertainty that clouds Stamford Bridge has left the Blues facing a haphazard path to the end of the season - but Thomas Tuchel is determined they'll meet every challenge head on.

That includes booking their spot in the quarter-finals after Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic netted in the first leg - and supporters will hope the two can combine for similar success yet again.

Predicted Chelsea starting XI: Mendy; Silva, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic.

Last five results

Lille resultsChelsea results
Lille 0-0 Saint-Etienne (Mar 11)Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle (Mar 13)
Lille 4-0 Clermont (Mar 6)Norwich 1-3 Chelsea (Mar 10)
Lyon 0-1 Lille (Feb 27)Burnley 0-4 Chelsea (Mar 5)
Chelsea 2-0 Lille (Feb 22)Luton 2-3 Chelsea (Mar 2)
Lille 0-0 Metz (Feb 18)Chelsea 0 (10)-(11) 0 Liverpool (Feb 27)

Head-to-head

DateResult
2/22/2022Chelsea 2-0 Lille
12/10/2019Chelsea 2-1 Lille
10/2/2019Lille 1-2 Chelsea