Lille vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Chelsea will hope to put the off-field turmoil of a hectic few weeks behind them and book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals when they face Lille in the second leg of their last-16 clash this week.

Watch Lille vs Chelsea on fuboTV (try for free)

Questions remain over who is going to buy the club from Roman Abramovich, but Thomas Tuchel's side will be determined to focus on the defence of their European crown.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Game Lille vs Chelsea Date March 16, 2022 Times 4pm ET, 1pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Champions League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream Univision fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Lille roster Goalkeepers Grbic, Jakubech, Jardim, Raux Defenders Celik, Djalo, Botman, Gudmundsson, Fonte, Pied, Bradaric Midfielders Xeka, Ben Arfa, Sanches, Gomes, Andre, Onana Forwards Bamba, David, Yilmaz, Lihadji, Weah, Zhegrova

Last season's Ligue 1 champions have been far from the side that conquered France and with a two-goal gulf to overturn, their prospects might already be done in Europe for the season.

But Jocelyn Gourvennec will ensure that his side do not flinch on home soil, with several superb players among their ranks waiting to spring an upset.

Predicted Lille starting XI: Jardim; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Djalo; Bamba, Andre, Xeka, Gudmundsson; David, Yilmaz.

Position Chelsea roster Goalkeepers Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Sarr Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Kenedy, Havertz, Vale, Hall Forwards Lukaku, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

The continued swirl of uncertainty that clouds Stamford Bridge has left the Blues facing a haphazard path to the end of the season - but Thomas Tuchel is determined they'll meet every challenge head on.

That includes booking their spot in the quarter-finals after Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic netted in the first leg - and supporters will hope the two can combine for similar success yet again.

Predicted Chelsea starting XI: Mendy; Silva, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic.

Last five results

Lille results Chelsea results Lille 0-0 Saint-Etienne (Mar 11) Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle (Mar 13) Lille 4-0 Clermont (Mar 6) Norwich 1-3 Chelsea (Mar 10) Lyon 0-1 Lille (Feb 27) Burnley 0-4 Chelsea (Mar 5) Chelsea 2-0 Lille (Feb 22) Luton 2-3 Chelsea (Mar 2) Lille 0-0 Metz (Feb 18) Chelsea 0 (10)-(11) 0 Liverpool (Feb 27)

Head-to-head