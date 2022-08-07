Lille vs Auxerre: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Last season's defending champions will hope to fare better this term as they face their newly promoted visitors - here's all you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season kicks off this weekend as traditional high-flyers Lille welcome Auxerre in an opening weekend clash at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. The hosts entered last term as defending champions, but without title-winning coach Christoph Galtier at the helm, only managed to struggle to a mid-table finish.

With that result likely to still sting their squad, they'll hope to reverse fortunes and force their way back into the upper echelons this campaign - but first, they must get off the mark with a victory against their newly promoted visitors.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Lille roster Goalkeepers Jardim, Jakubech, Chevalier Defenders Djaló, Ribeiro, Gudmundsson, Fonte, Zedadka, Diakité, Ismaily Midfielders Martin, Yazıcı, Cabella, Gomes, André, Zhegrova, Onana Forwards Bamba, David, Lihadji, Weah, Bayo

The 2021-22 season is one Lille would likely rather forget in a hurry, as their title defence fell dramatically apart and they slumped to a particularly chastening finish in 10th, well off the pace of the race to take the crown from them.

That must be motivation for them to turn things around this term however, and with a fearsome frontline ready to fire once more, they will be determined to not be caught flat-footed from the opening whistle.

Predicted Lille starting XI: Jardim; Zedadka, Djalo, Fonte, Ismaily; Zhegrova, Martin, Andre, Bamba; David, Bayo.

Position Auxerre roster Goalkeepers Costil, Léon, Laiton, De Percin Defenders Pereira, Bernard, Jubal, Pellenard, Georgen, Coeff, Boto, Joly, Jeanvier, Bain Midfielders M'Changama, Camara, Raveloson, Touré, Ruiz-Atil, Sakhi, Silvestre, Autret, Danois, Bouekou, Camara Forwards Hein, Charbonnier, Dugimont, Sinayoko, Da Costa, Metsoko

Back in the top tier after a lengthy hiatus, Auxerre fought their way back to Ligue 1 from a third-place finish the division below last term - and will feel that they have earned their spot back at the high table this term, as they look to re-establish a foothold.

With four teams set to be relegated as part of a league restructure however, the need to bank a good start ahead of a World Cup-enforced break means they cannot afford to slip up early on - and they'll be chasing a big scalp straight out of the gate.

Predicted Auxerre starting XI: Costil; Pereira, Bain, Jubal, Bernard; Toure; Hein, Raveloson, Sakhi, Perrin; Charbonnier.

Last five results

Lille results Auxerre results Cádiz 0-1 Lille (Jul 29) Auxerre 3-2 Red Star (Jul 30) Espanyol 2-0 Lille (Jul 24) Auxerre 1-0 Troyes (Jul 23) Lille 2-2 Las Palmas (Jul 23) Auxerre 3-1 UNFP (Jul 20) Club Brugge 4-0 Lille (Jul 18) Auxerre 0-2 Reims (Jul 16) Lille 5-0 Dunkerque (Jul 12) Auxerre 3-2 Orléans (Jul 13)

