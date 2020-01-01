Lille star Osimhen responds to 'fake news', yet to agree any deal with Napoli

The Nigeria forward has refuted reports claiming he has reached an agreement with the Serie A side over a move in the next transfer window

star Victor Osimhen has described the reported agreement between him and as "fake news".

Several outlets claim the Super Eagles attacker agreed a five-year deal with the Stadio Sao Paolo outfit ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

He only joined Lille last summer on a five-year deal from Belgian outfit Charleroi.

Article continues below

More teams

The 21-year-old has come out to quash speculation that he's agreed to personal terms and a contract with the club, with the assurance that he will make a decision about his future public when it is appropriate.

“A lot of fake news about me agreeing a deal with Napoli is sickening for real,” Osimhen told Omasports.

“I’m surprised at the journalists, that say they are professionals. I find it amazing. Please disregard any fake news, when it’s time for my transfer, you’ll hear from me directly.”

Osimhen has emerged as a transfer target for several clubs, including Premier League side Hotspur, after his outstanding debut campaign in where he scored 18 goals across all competitions.

Lille owner Gerard Lopez admitted that there are multiple offers for the striker after rejecting two clubs in January.

"There are multiple offers. We turned down one English and one Spanish offer this January transfer window," he said.

"There is a wide array [this summer] and I wouldn't want to give the names of the clubs who are bidding but what I can tell you is that there are multiple [offers]. There are three championships that have clubs that have bid for him."

The international helped the Great Danes to a fourth-place finish in which secures football for them next season.

In rewarding his excellent goalscoring form, he was named Lille’s Player of the Year and he was named in the Fifa 20 Ligue 1 Team of the Season.

Osimhen is also in contention for the Marc Vivien-Foe prize which honours the best African player in the French top-flight every year.

The Super Eagles star has returned to Nigeria on a chartered plane released by his Lille to mourn the death of his father, Patrick Osimhen, who died a fortnight ago after an illness.