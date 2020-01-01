Ligue 1 season abandoned after French Prime Minister cancels all sporting events until September due to coronavirus

Plans for the campaign to resume in June were recently outlined by the Ligue de Football Professionnel, but all schedules have now been cancelled

The 2019-20 season has been abandoned after the French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's announcement that no sporting events will be allowed to take place until September.

Philippe has confirmed that there is no possibility of Ligue 1 resuming until September amid the ongoing fight against coronavirus, with still in a state of lockdown.

“The big sporting affairs cannot occur before September,” he said in a national assembly on Tuesday. “The 2019/20 professional football season cannot return.”

The French professional league (LFP) announced plans to restart the campaign on June 17 last week, and UEFA have set a deadline of August 2 for domestic leagues to reach their natural conclusions.

However, Philippe's comments have ended all hopes of a return to action for French clubs over the summer, with Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 now indefinitely cancelled.

The governing bodies of French football are due to meet in May to discuss the final league standings, to determined who will be crowned champions, who will be relegated and who will win promotion.

PSG look set to be crowned Ligue 1 champions for a third successive year, having opened up a 12 point lead over at the top of the table.

Marseille and currently occupy the final spots, while Rennes are set to secure a place in the .

