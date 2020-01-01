Liga Argentina on US TV: How to watch and live stream Boca Juniors, River Plate & Copa de la Liga Profesional matches

The 2020-21 season kicks off this week in Argentina with a brand-new cup competition

The new season of football in begins this weekend with the Copa de la Liga Profesional filling a gap in the calendar before the proper domestic league kicks off in 2021.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season.

The Copa Superliga was scheduled to follow on from the regular campaign, but was scrapped after just one game as football came to a halt.

This season’s action begins with a new cup format where six groups of four teams compete for 12 places in the Campeon de Copa phase. That next step will consist of two groups of six teams and the winner of each will play in a final clash on January 17.

The winner of the Campeon phase will then qualify for the 2021 Copa Libertadores.

It is expected that the new season of the next Primera Division season will then follow in March 2021.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional wordlwide, excluding Argentina, Israel, and the Balkans.

How to watch Lanus vs Boca Juniors on US TV

Boca Juniors is the current Argentine champion and will retain that title regardless of what happens in the Copa de Liga Profesional.

However, winning is in their nature, as Argentina’s most successful club team, and they will look to start the 2020-21 domestic season with a win against Lanus.

Carlos Tevez remains the club captain and scored five goals in the last four games of the league season before the coronavirus pandemic cut the campaign short.

Lanus and Boca Juniors compete in Group D, which looks like the strongest pool as it also contains Newell’s Old Boys and Talleres Cordoba.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel October 31 4:15pm/7:15pm Lanus vs Boca Juniors Fanatiz

River Plate vs Banfield team news and preview

River Plate finished as runners-up to Boca Juniors in the shortened 2019-20 Argentine Superliga, missing out on the league title by just one point.

River’s first game of the new Copa competition is against Banfield, who had a mixed season in the Superliga, winning just six of 23 games.

The shorter season meant that the two sides faced off just once in the league in 2019-20, but that ended in a 1-0 win for hosts River Plate, who will be hoping for a repeat of the same this weekend.

River Plate will be expected to win this game, but after the long break without football, expect some unpredictable results on the first weekend.

What other Copa de la Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel October 30 2pm/5pm Gimnasia vs Patronato Fanatiz October 30 4:15pm/7:15pm Talleres vs Newell's Fanatiz October 31 9am/12pm Aldosivi vs Estudiantes Fanatiz October 31 11:15am/2:15pm Velez vs Huracan Fanatiz October 31 1:15pm/4:15pm Argentinos vs San Lorenzo Fanatiz October 31 4:15pm/7:15pm Lanus vs Boca Juniors Fanatiz November 1 5am/8am Defensa y Justica vs Colon Fanatiz November 1 8am/11am Union vs Fanatiz November 1 10:15am/1:15pm Racing vs Atletico Tucuman Fanatiz November 1 12:15pm/3:15pm Central Cordoba vs Independiente Fanatiz November 1 3:15pm/6:15pm River vs Banfield Fanatiz November 2 3:15pm/6:15pm Rosario Central vs Godoy Cruz Fanatiz

