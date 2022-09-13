'Next time, Lewandowski will score' - Kounde backs Barcelona forward to improve after Bayern Munich letdown

Jules Kounde believes Robert Lewandowski was unfortunate not to score for Barcelona against Bayern Munich on Tuesday in a 2-0 defeat.

Lewandowski missed several scoring opportunities

Bayern improved in second half to win 2-0

Kounde believes Polish forward will improve

WHAT HAPPENED? Lewandowski missed several key chances to score against his former employers as Barcelona lost at the Allianz Arena.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Next time, Lewandowski will score the chances he missed today," Kounde said. "We competed very well. It's about details. What we lacked are goals. We got a little lost in the corner, and conceded a second goal shortly after."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski, 34, spurned several golden opportunities to score in the first half while Barcelona carried momentum, allowing Bayern to turn the game around after the break. It was not the homecoming he would have wanted.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEWANDOWSKI? The Polish forward has already bagged nine goals since swapping Munich for Barcelona in the summer and has the chance to get back on the scoresheet on Saturday against Elche. He'll also have one eye on Bayern's visit to Camp Nou on October 26.