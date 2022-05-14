Lewandowski wants transfer away from Bayern Munich, director of football Salihamidzic confirms

Robert Lewandowski wishes to force a transfer and leave Bayern Munich this summer, the Bundesliga outfit's director of football Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed.

The Poland international has long been speculated to want an exit from Allianz Arena this summer, after another domestic league triumph in Bavaria.

Now, he has told the club of his intention to snub their offer of fresh terms, and push for an exit from the remainder of his contract, due to expire in 2023.

What has Lewandowski told Bayern about his future?

"I spoke to Lewa. In the conversation he told me that he did not want to accept our offer to extend the contract and that he would like to leave the club," Salihamidzic told Sky Sport Germany ahead of Bayern's game with Wolfsburg.

"He said that he would like to do something else. But our attitude hasn't changed.

"Lewa has a contract until June 30, 2023. That's a fact. I don't deal with that because our stance has always been clear."

Where will Lewandowski go if he leaves Bayern?

Throughout talk over the striker's future, Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona - but it remains to be seen if that will be his ultimate destination.

The Blaugrana remain in financial trouble and could well be forced to slim their ranks down elsewhere to acquire the forward, especially if Bayern - as it appears they will do - refuse to release him from the final year of his contract.

The Bundesliga side know that a failure to sell now, however, could result in the attacker walking out as a free agent next yar.

