Lewandowski fires title warning to Dortmund as he hails 'insane' Coutinho

The Pole believes the midfielder has the ability to make the difference for his new side and particularly in the Champions League

Robert Lewandowski believes have the advantage over in the title race as he claims they boast more quality than their rivals after landing Philippe Coutinho.

The 31-year-old had publicly expressed his dismay at the Bavarians' failure to add to their squad in attacking areas following the departures of the likes of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Dortmund, meanwhile, had a busy, efficient summer after signing Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt and Nico Schulz while also bringing Mats Hummels back to the club.

Article continues below

Lewandowski does now appear to be content with Bayern's summer business, however, with Coutinho and Ivan Perisic both arriving, and believes his side have more quality than their main title rivals.

"Dortmund did a lot [in the summer window], they have a big squad. But in the end it's not about quantity, but about quality," he told Sport Bild. "And from that point of view it's clear to me that we have the players of higher quality."

The international has been impressed with what he's seen of Coutinho so far following his summer switch from Barca and thinks his arrival makes Bayern more "unpredictable".

"His [Coutinho's] final ball is insane, he can be the key in important games, especially in the . He can give us that something special. It makes us more unpredictable [with Coutinho in the team], which makes us more dangerous."

Lewandowski, who turned 31 earlier this month, is contracted with the Allianz Arena club until 2021 but is set to sign a two-year contract extension.

The striker, who currently has 273 goals in the German top-flight, has set his sights on breaking more Bundesliga records and aims to play into his late thirties.

"From my point of view there are only details left to clarify [regarding a contract extension]," he said.

"Maybe I can even reach the 300-goal mark in the Bundesliga. I would like to play another five, six years at the top level."

Having drawn on the opening day with , Bayern then beat 3-0 and sit two points off top spot with Dortmund having won their two fixtures so far.

The Bavarians are next in action when they host on Saturday, while Dortmund travel to Union Berlin for matchday three.