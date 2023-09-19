Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski volleys home 100th European goal to join Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive club

Robert Lewandowski has joined an elite club following his goal for Barcelona during their 5-0 victory against Antwerp.

Lewandowski scores for Barcelona

Joins elite club on 100 European goals

Messi and Ronaldo only other two members

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has become the third player to score 100 UEFA competition goals, following Barcelona's 5-0 win against Antwerp this evening. The Polish international scored the second goal for Xavi's side, as Joao Felix, Gavi and an own-goal from Jelle Bataille made up the remaining goals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund star now joins a very elite club following his latest effort in the Champions League, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo the only other two players to reach the monumental figure.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEWANDOWSKI? Following their emphatic win against Antwerp this evening, Lewandowski and his Barcelona team-mates must prepare to face Celta Vigo on Saturday evening, as they look to close the two-point gap on league leaders Real Madrid.