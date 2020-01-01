'Let's not get carried away' - Liverpool still well ahead of Tottenham in Premier League title contention, says Crouch

The former Reds striker still believes his old club will successfully defend the domestic crown despite Spurs' recent rise to prominence

are still well ahead of in terms of contending for the Premier League title, says Peter Crouch.

Tottenham have risen to first in the top-flight standings at the start of the new season, winning six, drawing two and losing just one of their opening nine fixtures.

Jose Mourinho's side laid down another early marker by beating 2-0 on Saturday, with goals from Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso wrapping up an impressive home victory.

The Portuguese is already being tipped to win the fourth Premier League crown of his career at Spurs, who now look capable of mixing it with the very best after an inconsistent 2019-20 campaign.

However, defending champions Liverpool are only behind Spurs on goal difference, and they made a statement of their own by seeing off high-flying 3-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

Crouch can understand why the mood of optimism is rising at Tottenham, but he still thinks the Reds will end up successfully defending the trophy come May.

During a Q&A session for the Daily Mail, the former Liverpool and Spurs striker told a supporter of the north London club when quizzed on their title chances: "Let's not get carried away yet.

"We have only had nine games and I wouldn't want to start making rash judgments. Nothing has changed my opinion that Liverpool are the team to beat and I am comfortable with my pre-season prediction that Jurgen Klopp's team will retain the title.

"But I won't dampen your enthusiasm. You have a winner for a manager and players all over the pitch in great form. There are question marks about the defence, perhaps, but it is great to see confidence flowing through the team.

"When Jose Mourinho was appointed 12 months ago, I wrote a column about his first press conference. It looked to me like he had his swagger back and that he was happy once again. Gradually, it has translated into results.

"Mourinho has added his own players and the thing that is impressing me most is the appetite they have to work.

"Harry Kane is in incredible form — the biggest compliment I can pay him is that he is effectively two players rolled into one — but he doesn't stop running.

"I wouldn't be prepared to say Tottenham will win the league at this stage but they absolutely have the right to dream. This is a mad season in which anything could happen — if someone different is going to win it, why shouldn't Tottenham think it is them?"