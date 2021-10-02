Leon vs Atletico San Luis: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Leon will hope to bring their Leagues Cup form across to their stuttering Liga MX exploits when they welcome reclassification rivals Atletico San Luis at Estadio Leon this weekend.

Watch Leon vs Atletico San Luis on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Los Panzas Verdes sit a point behind Los Atleticos in the table after going winless since August on the domestic front, but will hope to spin it around in defence of their Apertura crown.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Leon vs Atletico San Luis Date October 2, 2021 Times 6pm ET, 3pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDNxtra 1 fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Leon roster Goalkeepers Blanco, Cota, Vazquez, Aguilar Defenders Buron, Mosquera, Navarro, Tesillo, Barreiro, R. Gonzalez, O. Rodriguez, P. Hernandez, J. Gonzalez, Villa Midfielders J. Rodriguez, Montes, E. Hernandez, Mena, Meneses, Diaz, Colombatto, Fernandez, Ambriz, Ramirez, Zamudio, Romero, Morales, Rangel Forwards Davila, Ormeno, Gigliotti, Leon

Last month's triumph over Seattle Sounders means that silverware has already graced Ariel Holan and company so far this term, but they could really do with a boost to their league standing.

Emmanuel Gigliotti will likely lead the line again for the hosts, as they look to transfer their trophy success back to the home front.

Predicted Leon starting XI: Cota; Ramirez, Barreiro, Tesillo, O. Rodriguez; J. Rodriguez, Colombatto; Mena, Montes, E. Hernandez; Gigliotti.

Position Atletico San Luis roster Goalkeepers Barovero, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders Rodriguez, Pinuelas, Coelho, Chavez, J. Lozano, Bilbao, Diaz, E. Garcia, Montero, Ramirez, Ortega, U. Garcia Midfielders Castro, Mejia, Sanabria, Batallini, Orona, Waller, Guemez, Duque, Mendoza, Rodriguez, Cantu, A. Lozano, Mascorro, Munoz Forwards Berterame, Bareiro, Vombergar, Hernandez, Gonzalez, Calzadilla, Castillo, Alba, Moragregra

Marcelo Mendez's visitors travel on the back of a frustrating reverse against Tigres, but before then had been hot to touch across September, bolstering their reclassification ambitions.

Having come off the bench last time out, Adam Bareiro could be handed a start for this trip, as they look to take the legs out from a key rival at the start of October.

Predicted Atletico San Luis starting XI: Barovero; Coelho, Bilbao, Diaz; Chavez, Guemez, Sanabria, Waller; Berterame, Bareiro, Vombergar.

Last five results

Leon results Atletico San Luis results Atlas 2-0 Leon (Sep 25) Atletico San Luis 0-3 Tigres (Sep 29) Seattle Sounders 2-3 Leon (Sep 22) Toluca 1-2 Atletico San Luis (Sep 26) Leon 0-1 Juarez (Sep 18) Juarez 1-0 Atletico San Luis (Sep 21) Leon 2-0 UNAM (Sep 15) Atletico San Luis 4-1 Tijuana (Sep 16) Tigres 2-2 Leon (Sep 11) Puebla 2-2 Atletico San Luis (Sep 10)

Head-to-head