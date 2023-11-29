Leon vs America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

Leon and Club America will square off against each other at Estadio Leon on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura for a spot in the semifinals.
Despite their underwhelming 0-0 draw with reigning Liga MX champions Tigres UANL prior to the November international break, Club America are the clear favorites to win the Apertura championship, with both the best attack and defence in Mexico's top flight.
Riding on a 16-game unbeaten run in Liga MX play, Las Aguilas soared to top spot in the standings with a comfortable seven-point cushion over second place Monterrey.
Although Leon required a play-in round invitation en route to the quarterfinals after securing an eighth-placed finish in regular season, they should not be taken lightly. Manager Nicolas Larcamon has a history of helping his teams punch above their weight in knockout rounds; after all, they are the reigning Concacaf Champions League winners.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Leon vs America kick-off time
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 29, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8:06 pm ET/ 5:06 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Leon
The game between Leon and America will be played at the Leon Stadium on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Kick-off is at 8:06 pm ET/ 5:06 pm PT for fans in the United States (US).
How to watch León vs América online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Club León team news
Pedro Hernandez (unknown) is the most notable absentee for the hosts, while 2023 Concacaf Champions League Young Player recipient Fidel Ambriz will miss out through suspension after picking up a straight red card in the 3-2 victory over Santos Laguna last weekend.
Club Leon possible XI: R. Cota; I. Moreno, A. Frias, W. Tesillo, O. Rodríguez; Á.Mena, L. Romero, B. Rubio, E. Hernández; F. Vinas, A. Alvarado.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cota, Blanco
|Defenders:
|Frias, Bellon, Tesillo, P. Hernandez, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Ramirez, Cervantes
|Midfielders:
|Ambriz, I. Rodriguez, Diaz Price, Angulo, Fernandez, Sanchez, Moreno, Mena, E. Hernandez, L. Romero, O. Fernandez
|Forwards:
|Lopez, Vinas, Rubio, Alvarado, A. Mena, A. Leon
América team news
Club America head coach Andre Jardine is dealing with a raft of injury issues ahead of the trip to Leon. Kevin Alvarez (illness), and Diego Valdes (calf) are both major doubts to recover in time to be included in the squad.
Long-term absentees Brian Rodríguez and Nestor Araujo remain on the long road to recovery from knee injuries, while Leonardo Suarez is out for few weeks with an unknown issue.
Club America possible XI: L. Malagón; S. Reyes, S. Cáceres, I. Lichnovsky, M. Layún; Á. Fidalgo, J. Dos Santos; J. Rodríguez, J. Quiñones, A. Zendejas; H. Martín
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Malagón, Palestina, Jiménez
|Defenders:
|Álvarez, Juárez, Martínez, Reyes, Lichnovsky, Lara, Orquin, Fuentes, Araújo, Cáceres, Layún
|Midfielders:
|Reyes, El-mesmari, Vázquez, Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Naveda, Ramírez, Espinoza, Suárez, Valdés, Rodríguez, Zendejas, dos Santos
|Forwards:
|Salas, Martínez, Martín, Quiñones, Cantú, de los Ríos, Rodríguez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|27/8/23
|America 1-1 Leon
|Liga MX Apertura
|2/4/23
|America 2-2 Leon
|Liga MX Clausura
|1/8/22
|Leon 3-2 America
|Liga MX Apertura
|23/6/22
|America 5-2 Leon
|Club Friendly Games
|21/4/22
|America 2-0 Leon
|Liga MX Clausura