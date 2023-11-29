Leon vs America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leon and Club America will square off against each other at Estadio Leon on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura for a spot in the semifinals.

Despite their underwhelming 0-0 draw with reigning Liga MX champions Tigres UANL prior to the November international break, Club America are the clear favorites to win the Apertura championship, with both the best attack and defence in Mexico's top flight.

Riding on a 16-game unbeaten run in Liga MX play, Las Aguilas soared to top spot in the standings with a comfortable seven-point cushion over second place Monterrey.

Although Leon required a play-in round invitation en route to the quarterfinals after securing an eighth-placed finish in regular season, they should not be taken lightly. Manager Nicolas Larcamon has a history of helping his teams punch above their weight in knockout rounds; after all, they are the reigning Concacaf Champions League winners.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leon vs America kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:06 pm ET/ 5:06 pm PT Venue: Estadio Leon

The game between Leon and America will be played at the Leon Stadium on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Kick-off is at 8:06 pm ET/ 5:06 pm PT for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch León vs América online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Club León team news

Pedro Hernandez (unknown) is the most notable absentee for the hosts, while 2023 Concacaf Champions League Young Player recipient Fidel Ambriz will miss out through suspension after picking up a straight red card in the 3-2 victory over Santos Laguna last weekend.

Club Leon possible XI: R. Cota; I. Moreno, A. Frias, W. Tesillo, O. Rodríguez; Á.Mena, L. Romero, B. Rubio, E. Hernández; F. Vinas, A. Alvarado.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco Defenders: Frias, Bellon, Tesillo, P. Hernandez, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Ramirez, Cervantes Midfielders: Ambriz, I. Rodriguez, Diaz Price, Angulo, Fernandez, Sanchez, Moreno, Mena, E. Hernandez, L. Romero, O. Fernandez Forwards: Lopez, Vinas, Rubio, Alvarado, A. Mena, A. Leon

América team news

Club America head coach Andre Jardine is dealing with a raft of injury issues ahead of the trip to Leon. Kevin Alvarez (illness), and Diego Valdes (calf) are both major doubts to recover in time to be included in the squad.

Long-term absentees Brian Rodríguez and Nestor Araujo remain on the long road to recovery from knee injuries, while Leonardo Suarez is out for few weeks with an unknown issue.

Club America possible XI: L. Malagón; S. Reyes, S. Cáceres, I. Lichnovsky, M. Layún; Á. Fidalgo, J. Dos Santos; J. Rodríguez, J. Quiñones, A. Zendejas; H. Martín

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagón, Palestina, Jiménez Defenders: Álvarez, Juárez, Martínez, Reyes, Lichnovsky, Lara, Orquin, Fuentes, Araújo, Cáceres, Layún Midfielders: Reyes, El-mesmari, Vázquez, Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Naveda, Ramírez, Espinoza, Suárez, Valdés, Rodríguez, Zendejas, dos Santos Forwards: Salas, Martínez, Martín, Quiñones, Cantú, de los Ríos, Rodríguez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/8/23 America 1-1 Leon Liga MX Apertura 2/4/23 America 2-2 Leon Liga MX Clausura 1/8/22 Leon 3-2 America Liga MX Apertura 23/6/22 America 5-2 Leon Club Friendly Games 21/4/22 America 2-0 Leon Liga MX Clausura

